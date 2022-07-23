They were on their second failed attempt to anchor the beach umbrella securely into the sand, so I decided to be a southern gentleman and lend a hand. I walked over and asked them if they were having trouble with their umbrella. Their response made me laugh inside: “We are from Ohio; we don’t know what we are doing.”

In a moment of wisdom, I chose to keep my whimsical retorts to myself. For example, was their ignorance due to the fact that they were from Ohio, or because they are unaccustomed to beach life? (Just kidding, folks!) I assured them that we all were once beachcomber newcomers. After several annual trips to the beach, we are still learning new tricks every time we come.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

Trending Videos