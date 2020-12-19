Christmas mornings are always special. When our kids were young, our Christmas Days began slowly, unlike my childhood when, as I recall, all the presents were open almost before our feet hit the floor getting out of bed. With our children, however, we opened stockings, read the Christmas story and shared a family prayer, opened a gift each, and then ate quiche and drank boiled custard — and finally on to the rest of the presents!
For me, it just seems contrary to the spirit of Christmas to put such a quick and abrupt end to weeks of anticipation, seeing how swiftly we can open all the packages, followed by a post-present lull as if to say, “Now what?” So, we took our time, enjoying the reality of the gifts as much as we had enjoyed the anticipation. The result was peace rather than chaos, which is the reason God came to us in the first place.
Looking back, I cannot imagine how we got away with it. Certainly, the kids were chomping at the bit to tear into those packages. But there we were in a civil and orderly fashion, opening one gift each, simultaneously, so that we could see what everyone else received.
Actually, there were times that I was more excited than the kids about their presents. See, I knew what was in the present. I had a direct hand in making sure the gift was a great prize, and that it was clearly placed so the recipient would not possibly miss it. So, I waited for them to finally get to that one special gift so I could see their delight and joy.
I think that might be how it is for God, watching the world and waiting for each person to finally open that one special Gift. He has made it very clear that there is a gift, and every person can receive it. Oh, how He longs for each one to finally open that gift and then see the delight and joy over His Indescribable Gift — eternal life through Jesus Christ. Has He seen your joy lately?
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
