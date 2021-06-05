In the Tom Hanks movie, Apollo 13, there is a moment between the catastrophic explosion and the preparations for re-entry into the earth’s atmosphere that Commander Lovell peers out the window of the ship to see the earth. He raised his thumb to block his view of the planet, giving him a perspective of the miniscule size of their target. Simultaneously, his wife Marilyn was gazing from her kitchen window into the sky where the lights in space were even tinier.
Perspective is critical. To us the earth seems huge, but astronauts have had the opportunity to see it from a different perspective. One year vacationing in Myrtle Beach, I met a shop owner whose store had been open less than a year; he had recently relocated to the coast from Douglasville! I could not help but declare, “Wow. It is a small world!” Yes. It is a matter of perspective.
Too often we judge other people’s actions, opinions, and beliefs with the assumption that everyone’s perspective is the same. Think back to when you purchased your current vehicle. Most likely, you began to notice how many vehicles of that model are on the road. You had not noticed it previously, but your perspective changed because of the kind of car you purchased.
According to Grammarist.com, the admonition to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes means before judging someone, you must understand his experiences, challenges, thought processes, etc. The full idiom is: Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes. In effect, it is a reminder to practice empathy.
We make judgments about drivers in a traffic accident, protestors bearing signs shouting their opinions, persons holding a “need help” sign as they sit at an intersection of the roads, people attending church, people not attending church, sports fans who root for the “wrong” team, people who live in a certain part of the city — well, this list is nearly inexhaustible. We make judgments without knowing or understanding the other person’s perspective, predicament, and history.
Often the answer to who is right and who is wrong is a matter of perspective. What should not be based on perspective, however, is our brotherly love, regard, and respect for other people. It is possible to dislike “the thing” another person supports, yet maintain respect for “the person.” As human beings, we find it difficult to separate the act from the person; but does not the freedom we enjoy actually invite people to have and express their own opinions?
Easier said than done, as they say. However, I am daily seeking to grow — by the grace of Christ — to see others as God sees them: with unconditional love. Therein can we experience unity within our diversity.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
