The Christmas Tree is the most sought-after of all the ornaments and decorations of the season. In many families, the tree finds its home around Thanksgiving Day. There are some who wait until Christmas Eve. Will you have the perfect tree in your home this Christmas?
That may mean searching around town at several temporary tree lots, or shopping in retail stores for that one that leaps off the floor and grabs your attention. My wife and I likely are not the only ones who will find that perfect tree in storage, right where we left it last year.
The most perfect tree I can remember was our very first one, as a married couple. I was a senior in college and my wife was a first-year teacher in a private Christian school. Needless to say, we had trouble making ends meet because we had only one end!
We chose the Griswold option and drove out to the country to find our first Christmas tree. My Uncle Campbell and Aunt Maxie lived on a farm, along with their four daughters and a couple of horses. They agreed that we could visit the farm and cut a tree for our home. It was a fun day visiting, hunting, and chopping.
It was a beautiful tree, full and lush and green — on one side. The other side could have given Charlie Brown’s tree some fierce competition for solemnity. So, we took it home to our block wall apartment on campus and placed it snuggly in the corner of the living room. It was as though the tree and the corner were meant to be together.
My wife is the one with creative crafty ideas, so we made our ornaments from popsicle sticks, tin can lids, posterboard, glitter, and the like. All these years later, we still have many of those ornaments. We sat on our newlywed couch and gazed at the perfect Christmas tree; perfect because it was ours, and because it pointed to the God of heaven who offers everlasting life.
Wow. A live tree on our very first Christmas. No, it was not fit for a mansion. No one from Home & Garden stopped by to photograph it for their magazine. It was, however, perfect for us. You see, perfection does not necessarily mean to be without flaw; a thing can be perfect because of what it represents.
No matter your circumstances this year, it can be a perfect Christmas; it is not Christmas because of where you are, who you are with, or how much you have. It’s Christmas because Jesus, our Savior, is born — God’s perfect gift.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.