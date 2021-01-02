When we think of luck — good and bad — the term refers to success or failure that comes by chance rather than through one’s own actions. Being completely by chance, does it not seem funny that many people believe they can bring on good luck by practicing some form of ritual? For example, many athletes follow specific routines or habits on game day, or wear their lucky socks, and so on. If you do believe in luck, it comes randomly; it cannot be created.
I have heard and read many people saying that we could use some good luck in 2021. So, what are some things people do to attract good luck? A popular practice in America is to eat Hoppin’ John on New Years day, in order to experience luck and peace for the rest of the year. Apparently, we missed that memo last New Year’s Day.
In Brazil, people wear white on New Year’s Day for luck and peace. In Denmark, broken dishes are a good thing. People go around breaking dishes on the doorsteps of their family and friends. The more shards in front of your door, the luckier you will be!
Also in Denmark, people “leap” into the new year by jumping off of a chair at midnight New Year’s Eve for good luck and to banish evil spirits. One practice in Spain is to eat 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.
In some countries, including Latin America, some people believe that the color of your underwear can bring good things for the next 12 months: yellow for luck, red for love, and white for peace. Finally, in Puerto Rico, throwing a bucket of water out the window drives away evil spirits, and sprinkling sugar outside the house invites good luck.
It is fun to follow some of the traditions that surround special days, but I trust that beyond our attempts to “attract luck,” we will be proactive in practices that actually contribute to our wellbeing, and that of our families, communities, and country. Living purposely and rightly is much more likely to bring good things than wearing a certain color of undies.
We should also practice focusing on the blessings and good things, rather than constantly dwelling on the woes and errors that surround us. Ultimately, my hope is not in government or an economical surge or a vaccine; my hope is in Jesus Christ alone.
Jacqueline W. Finch wrote, “The pain of 2020 has brought many of us to our knees, where we can see things differently, and the only place to look is heavenward. On our knees is a good place for us to start anew in thanksgiving.”
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
