Justin “Nordic Thunder” Howard is a champion, though his is not likely a household name. His claim to fame? He was the 2012 gold medalist at The Annual Air Guitar World Championship Contest, and the first American to achieve the gold since 2008.
Air guitar contests have been around since the early 1980s, and the world competition began in 1996. According to their definition, playing air guitar is a form of dance and movement in which the performer pretends to play rock or heavy metal-style electric guitar. Playing an air guitar usually consists of exaggerated strumming and picking motions and is often coupled with loud singing or lip-synching. Air guitar is generally used in the imaginary simulation of loud electric guitar music.
There is one glaring observation that goes without saying, yet, must be said. Whether it involves school-age children having fun or adults in international competition, with no distinction to race or gender or economic status — — the guitars are not real! That truth may come as a shock and disappointment to those of you who are genuine air guitar fans, but it must be told. I purchase guitar strings frequently, and in the process of my last purchase I came across a new product. It was packaged in a small, clear, plastic bag with an attractive colorful label identifying the contents as “air guitar strings.” With the exception of some air, the bag was empty! However, the strings were on sale for only $4.99, so I guess it was a real bargain.
Would this be a good time to reiterate that air guitars are imaginary? Don’t misunderstand; I think imagination is a good thing. It is also important, however, to maintain the ability to distinguish between reality and fantasy, between genuine and fake. This is especially true of people living real life in a real world. In Shakespeare’s Hamlet, “To thine own self be true” is Polonius’s last piece of advice to his son Laertes, who is in a hurry to get on the next boat to Paris. Others have said it in their own ways: seize the day, be who you are, live in the moment, be real.
In The Velveteen Rabbit, Skin Horse declared, “Real isn’t how you are made. It’s a thing that happens to you. When a child loves you for a long, long time, not just to play with, but REALLY loves YOU, then you become Real.” The emphasis is not on image, but on character; not on surface appearance, but on inner beauty; not on the what, but on the who.
The Psalmist, David, wrote, “For You created my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You because I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” God created you with purpose and designed you to fulfill that purpose, and His plan is always perfect. Be true, then, to the life He called you to live.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
