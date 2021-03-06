The importance of being a winner is determined by the context in which the term is used. UCLA Bruins football coach Red Sanders reportedly told his players, “Men, winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing.” Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi’s version was, “Winning isn’t everything; the will to win is the only thing.”
Grantland Rice’s slant carried a different meaning: “It’s not that you won or lost, but how you played the game.” Someone lightheartedly said that the only people who say that are the losers.
When I coached little league baseball, I would sometime tell the players after a loss, “At least we came in second!” In reality, is there any shame in not being the best at a particular thing? Besides, even the best do not always win; to finish a season undefeated is, well, quite a feat!
Did you know that the number 2 pencil is number one? There are 5 different grades of pencil lead in America, and the number 2 pencil is the most popular. So, there you have it. And while
there are 5 grades made, the scale only reaches to number 4; there is a number 2.5 included in the grading system.
And speaking of
lead, pencils do not have any. The dark gray substance in the center of a pencil is actually graphite.
When it was first discovered in the 1600’s, chemists did not know what it was, but assumed it was some type of lead.
As to the preference of the number 2, it
is considered a middle of the road grade, which references the hardness — and hence the darkness — of the graphite. Pencils numbered higher than 2 use a harder lead, preferred by draftsmen, engineers, architects, and such.
In some competitions there are multiple winners. In the Olympics, for example, medals are given for the 3 best finishes in a given event. A bronze medal winner, though not performing the best, is nevertheless a winner.
There is a multimedia movement in our country that is designed to inspire people to put Jesus Christ first in life. The organization is called, I Am Second. Each video segment features the testimony of someone, often a celebrity, who is living for something (Someone) beyond themselves. Most of those persons talk about when, how, and why the transformation occurred in their lives, and usually it involved overcoming some bad habit or mindset.
When Scripture calls us to put God first, it is for the sake of a person’s freedom, joy, and peace. The God who knows us better than we know ourselves should be given reign in our
lives. It may sound almost paradoxical,
but experience has proved over and over that complete surrender to Christ results in real, total freedom. It is good
to be second when Christ is on the throne of your heart.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
