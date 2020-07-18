Some people really enjoy the experience, and follow it with photos and tales of their adventure, but it has never been a dream of mine to swim with tropical fish, sea turtles, dolphins, and other such aquatic creatures. I am not even certain that swimming with people is high on my list of things to do.
Boarding a cruise ship is another adventure that has thus far escaped me. Friends have assured me that it is an unforgettable experience, but from their stories it seems that the never-ending food was the highlight of their trip. Their advice is to lose ten pounds before the trip in order to avoid the guilt feelings of putting those pounds back on during the cruise!
You probably have heard the saying, “When pigs fly.” Well, how about this: located in the Bahamas is a unique place called Pig Beach, an uninhabited island — except for about 20 swine; literally, swimming feral pigs. Swimming with pigs has now become a popular tourist attraction in the Bahamas and is classed as an aquatic activity along with snorkeling with tropical fish and sea turtles. Although the pigs are feral, they are extremely friendly and run out to greet visitors.
There are many theories about how the pigs arrived on this beach. One theory is that the pigs were dropped off by a group of sailors who would return to cook the pigs. However, the sailors never returned and the pigs lived on. Others speculate that the pigs were survivors of a shipwreck and managed to swim to shore, while others simply think that the pigs were put there as a ploy to attract visitors.
Now that would be unique, indeed! Can you imagine the marketing campaign that would entice people from all parts of the world to travel thousands of miles to swim with pigs? If the tourist attraction includes a luau, what would be the main delicacy — maybe a dolphin with an apple in its mouth?
The phrase “when pigs fly” is an adynaton—a figure of speech so hyperbolic that it describes an impossibility. The implication of such a phrase is that the circumstances in question will never occur. After what we have experienced in the last seven months, one might wonder if there is anything beyond the realm of possibility!
What I do know for certain is that God loves every person, that He is faithfully and sovereignly at work in this world, and He ultimately will reign as Lord and King. I am determined to be found on the Victor’s side; what about you?
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
