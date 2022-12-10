My dad loved Christmas; the music, decorations, goodies — and he loved decorating the tree. Most years he would keep it traditional, but sometimes he liked to experiment with his creativity. One year he covered the tree entirely with canned snow, and adorned it with varying sizes of hot pink ball ornaments, and then added a turning color wheel for good measure!

Dad was also a prankster, and he enjoyed beautifully wrapping presents that actually were “gags,” and then blaming Santa on the name tag. I was a second grader when he thought I was old enough to handle my first gag gift.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

Trending Videos