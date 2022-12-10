My dad loved Christmas; the music, decorations, goodies — and he loved decorating the tree. Most years he would keep it traditional, but sometimes he liked to experiment with his creativity. One year he covered the tree entirely with canned snow, and adorned it with varying sizes of hot pink ball ornaments, and then added a turning color wheel for good measure!
Dad was also a prankster, and he enjoyed beautifully wrapping presents that actually were “gags,” and then blaming Santa on the name tag. I was a second grader when he thought I was old enough to handle my first gag gift.
The first present beneath the tree that year was addressed to me, but with no indication as to the identity of the giver. It was elaborately wrapped, a long tube-like cylinder about three feet in length, twisted paper with ribbon on each end. For two weeks, my 7-year old mind wondered what could possibly be in that package.
One day, early on, I picked it up to discover that whatever was inside rolled from one end to the other as I tipped it. It was light weight and made little noise. It seems that every day I would test it to be sure it still rolled, all the while wracking my brain trying to imagine what it possibly could be.
On Christmas Eve my brothers and I convinced mom and dad to let us open one gift before we went to bed. They reluctantly agreed, and of course, I went straight for the mystery package that had me completely bumfuzzled. And oh, was I surprised: a wrapping paper tube with a walnut inside! I did not know whether to laugh or cry; and that began a series of gag gifts over the years until dad went to be with Jesus.
Cleverly, he rarely pranked all three of us boys in the same year, so we never really knew when it was coming. As you might imagine, all three of us began to learn the art as we grew into adulthood, and have kept the tradition alive.
What I learned on that Christmas Eve night is that, often, the anticipation is better than the gift itself. The fun, the joy, is in the waiting, and the expecting, and the imagining. There were, however, times that the gift lived up to the anticipation, fulfilling wants and dreams to the delight of the recipient.
For 700 years, the world waited for a promised gift. Through God’s messenger Isaiah, it was revealed that the Messiah would come who would be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. And the greatness of His government and peace would have no end.
On the divinely ordained night in Bethlehem, a child was born, a Son was given. He was called Immanuel, which means, “God with us.” This Messiah, this King would prove to be even greater than anticipated, and His love for all people would be joy to the world. Oh, the wonder of His love.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
