There was a location on our small college campus called, “Johnson Lobby.” Johnson was the name of a girls’ dorm, and the lobby was a small sitting area that included a television and a telephone. Well, the girls called it a lobby; the guys called it a waiting room.
We each would enter through the front doors, walk into the lobby, glance around the room to see who else was there, and then pick up the telephone and dial the room to let our dates know we had arrived…and then we waited. It is interesting how long a couple or five minutes can seem like half an hour to a young man anxious to spend the evening with his girl!
Sometimes there would be several of us waiting, and each time the door opened, all heads turned with a hopeful snap to see who walked through it. No matter how many minutes ticked away, in my experience, the wait was always worth it. My girl was beautiful, smart, kind, thoughtful, sweet — I still am uncertain as
to what she saw in
me!
Well, the wait was worth it, indeed. I married that girl. Today, little has changed about her. If I knew then what I know now, I absolutely would marry her again! All these years later, the wait is still worth it.
I have a coffee cup in my office. It is black on the outside, white on the inside. On one side of the cup written in gray cursive lettering is the word, “Rendezvous.” On the opposite side in gray is an empty park bench; inscribed above it is, “He’s waiting.”
Among the many attributes of God is the fact that He is patient. This cup reminds me daily of the fact that the God of the universe wants to spend time alone with me. Through Bible and devotional reading, and prayer, He and I connect in spirit, after which I am aware of His presence all day. Every morning He is waiting for me.
Before I was in a relationship with Him, He still was waiting, ever so patiently, for me to awaken to the promptings of His
Spirit that would lead me to a life that I selfishly and ignorantly avoided for so long. He faithfully administered His grace into my life and each time the door opened — each time I was confronted with
His love — He turned to see if I had arrived. Then, one day, it WAS me!
I never dreamed love and marriage could be so fulfilling, so satisfying. And I never dreamed that living my life in Christ would be so complete, so full of joy and peace. I thank Him every day by living for Him.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
