The signature line of the 1970 film “Love Story” declares that love means never having to say you are sorry. I was taught early in life that I should willingly and genuinely apologize to someone who experienced a hurt because of my actions or words. Most likely you were given similar training in your childhood years. So, this new idea about love contradicts how I was raised.

Around the same time as the Erich Segal film, cartoonist Kim (Grove) Casali informed her readers that love is being able to say you are sorry. Casali was the creator of the popular “love is …” cartoons that pictured a boy and girl with a phrase or sentence describing love printed beneath the drawing. The cartoons originated from love notes that she had drawn for her future husband, Robert Casali.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

