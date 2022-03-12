Do you remember when a person could call a particular telephone number to hear the time of day? Typically, it was a local number that provided the time, and some also announced the current temperature, then the announcement ended with the name of the sponsor.
Well, that service is still available today! Dial 202-762-1401. That’s the number for the time-by-phone service offered by the U.S. Naval Observatory. It sounds official, doesn’t it?
It seems unimaginable that there is anyone in this country who knows nothing of the emergency 911 system. Implemented in 1968, dialing “9-1-1” to report emergency situations quickly became available on the national level, replacing the necessity of finding the correct 10-digit telephone number, and then dialing it. As you might imagine, this system has saved many lives.
American drivers are also familiar with 511, which connects the caller to the Department of Transportation. Up-to-the-minute information is available concerning traffic conditions, road conditions, road closures, accident information, and public transportation.
Friday, March 11, is National 311 Day! This is no joke; are you familiar with that number? It is currently available in most major U.S. cities, and is moving to include smaller towns. The 311 system is designed to field non-emergency reports, such as a fallen tree on a road, traffic signals malfunctioning, abandoned cars, and other similar circumstances.
Instituted in 1996, the 311 system is purposed to enable 911 operators to focus on true emergencies. In 2020, the 311 system was given its own day with the intention of making more people aware of this service.
Having these various 3-digit phone systems available is convenient, and also easy to remember. It is good to know who to call, based on the type of report or information needed.
Is there someone to call when facing other kinds of life situations; personal circumstances? The word of the Lord through his prophet, Jeremiah, declared, “Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.” And in the New Testament Bible book of James, we read, “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you. But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt.”
Here is a promise to those who genuinely turn to the Lord in prayer: “And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.