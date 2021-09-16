One of my favorite memories from adolescence is the occasional visit to Shakey’s Pizza Parlor with the youth group on Sunday night after church. Growing up in the suburbs of Nashville, my family attended a church near downtown, now walking distance to Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium.
Any restaurant that specialized in pizza was on my radar screen, but Shakey’s was special. The pizza was a crispy thin crust, stone-baked with generous toppings, and pepperoni was my go-to favorite.
The ambiance was old style, with parlor-type lighting fixtures and vintage décor. The highlight for me was the genuine upright player piano, with an animated mannequin seated at the keys, wearing pants, striped shirt, suspenders, arm garters, and an old-style boat hat — a staple for waiters at Shakey’s.
Ours was a generational church; my grandmother was a charter member in 1902. Families drove from various parts of the greater Nashville area to attend our denomination’s “mother church of the south.” Our youth group represented a large number of high schools in the area.
Of course, I had many friends in school, but my closest friends were members of our church. Most of us attended church without complaint, because we wanted to be with our friends. All these years later, some 40 years since living in Nashville, we still maintain contact and share a closeness that was developed in those years of our youth.
I was reflecting back on those Shakey’s adventures this week. Was it the pizza that was so great? I do not recall it being the best ever, but they are still in business on the west coast, and I would love to see it thrive again nationally.
Was it the setting; the funny guy pretending to play a piano that was automated? Was it the classic parlor-style atmosphere wafting with the aroma of pizza baking in the ovens?
Or was it the people; the friendship and sharing stories, laughter, and faith? Maybe it was just the idea of being together after church in a relaxed setting.
Most likely, it was a combination of the three that made it so special. However, I can say that we also enjoyed being together at Krystal, and Shoney’s, and a host of other dining establishments. So, two things are clear: we like being together, and we liked to eat!
My love for being part of a church is found right there. Oh, the music, the worship, the preaching, the theology – all of these things matter. However, at the heart of it all, what draws me and keeps me, is fellowship with God and with His people. Church is family to me.
Do you have a faith family like that? People with whom you have or can develop close friendships where the primary commonality is faith? Most churches have outgrown the need for hymnals and other “churchy” traditions; but we will never outgrow our need for each other.
