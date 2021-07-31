The combination of media coverage and social media may already have given you an overdose of Olympic news and information. Hopefully, the addition of some obscure trivia will prove entertaining for you.
Are you aware, for example, that future General George S. Patton competed in the 1912 games held in Stockholm? He participated in the first modern pentathlon. Dr. Benjamin Spock won a gold medal as a member of the American eight-man rowing crew that was so dominant at the 1924 Paris Olympics.
Tarzan actor Johnny Weissmuller was an Olympic swimmer who won five gold medals between the 1924 Paris and 1928 Amsterdam games. His role as Tarzan was easy for him because it included swimming and require minimal speaking.
Then, there is the feel-good story of George Louis Eyser, a German-American gymnast who competed in the 1904 Summer Olympics. He earned six medals in one day, including three gold and two silver medals. The more inspiring element of the story is that Eyser competed with a wooden prosthesis for a left leg, having lost his leg after being run over by a train. Despite his disability, he won gold in the vault, an event which then included a jump over a long horse without aid of a springboard.
Many news reporters and social media enthusiasts seem prone to sit in front of their computers and criticize everything imaginable; athletes, coaches, uniforms, judges, Olympic committees, host country venues, and the list continues. Our society is becoming more and more brazen as we flaunt our opinions and feed the divisive spirit.
For me, however, I much prefer the images of sportsmanship, unexpected victories, familial and national pride. The U.S. women gymnasts initiating congratulatory hugs to the ROC was newsworthy. The amazing performance and gold medal upset by 17-year-old U.S. swimmer, Lydia Jacoby, was stirring. And yes, the selfless act of Simone Biles to give her team a better chance of winning a medal was both heartbreaking and admirable.
Are you aware that the ultimate goal of the Olympic games is to cultivate human beings, through sport, and contribute to world peace? Can we not adopt that same goal as spectators? Let’s be gold medal sports fans and focus on the good of the games.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
