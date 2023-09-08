In 1971, singer and songwriter David Gates asked the question, “If a picture paints a thousand words, then why can’t I paint you?” Answering himself, “The words will never show the you I’ve come to know.”

The earliest known use of the phrase appeared in a written article in 1911: Use a picture; it’s worth a thousand words.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.