In 1971, singer and songwriter David Gates asked the question, “If a picture paints a thousand words, then why can’t I paint you?” Answering himself, “The words will never show the you I’ve come to know.”
The earliest known use of the phrase appeared in a written article in 1911: Use a picture; it’s worth a thousand words.
There have been several variations since that time, developing into the basic idea that a picture is worth a thousand words.
I admire novelists who meet the challenge to paint a word picture of a scene in their story.
In 200 words or so, the reader is able to envision the room, or house, or whatever locale is being described. Have you ever tried to describe a scenario without using pictures? Not an easy task!
On the other hand, attempts to capture in photograph the beauty of a sunset, or a rainbow, usually result in images that pale to what was seen in person. So, a verbal explanation may sound like this: “I cannot really describe it adequately, but here is a picture; of course, the picture does not do it justice, you really had to be there to experience the true beauty.”
We were in Florida early this week and saw firsthand a small town that was significantly impacted by Idalia. When attempting a verbal description, one common phrase people use is that it looks like a “war zone.” I have never seen a war zone in person, but I sense that it would be much worse than what we saw on this trip.
That is not to say the scene easy to observe, for there was much devastation. The first signs we observed were fallen trees just north of Valdosta on I-75. The farther south we drove, the worse it was. Seeing videos on the news of large mature trees literally uprooted is amazing, but standing beside such a tree next to a large hole in the ground really magnifies the power of that storm.
Then, multiply that by hundreds, along with many other trees broken and scattered, and you get the idea. Now, add to that a personal vested interest in that property, and the magnitude of the devastation is enormous.
Yes, I can tell you about it, and we did take pictures that we could show you — but really, there is nothing that captures the full impact as standing right in the middle of it all.
The sights, sounds, the aroma of timber and fresh dirt, climbing over and under fallen trees and walking through limbs and brush — you can only imagine.
Scripture gives us a word-picture of another time, when Jesus comes again to redeem His Church.
It vividly describes how glorious it will be for believers, and how terrible it will be for those who have refused God’s grace. I can only imagine what the world will look like the day after, and I will not be around to see for myself. I am certain, however, that pictures will not do it justice.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
