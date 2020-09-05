Respective to the aesthetic appeal, creative style, and functionality of structures throughout the cities of Georgia, there are a few names that rise to the top of the architectural heap. Unless you are in the business, however, the names most likely would mean little to you; yet they are well known among their peers in the field.
Even world famous architects are not well known beyond the scope of those who study and practice in related fields. It was George Bergstrom, for example, who designed The Pentagon. Jeff Swanagan is credited with the primary design of the Atlanta Aquarium.
One name that many Americans do recognize is that of internationally renowned Frank Lloyd Wright. His designs are featured around the globe, and he has more than 1,000 designs to his credit. How would you like to have him create a design for your church, business, school, or home?
In one small sense, many of you have tried your hand at architecture and construction under his indirect tutelage. His son John followed in dad’s footsteps and made a name for himself in his father’s company as an architect. At one point in his life, however, John began to focus on designing toys for children. That decision led to the creation of what we know as Lincoln Logs, first made available in 1916. That’s correct, the little toy log cabin you built in your bedroom floor as a child can be traced back — in a sense — to a world famous architect!
Even more famous than Wright is the Master Designer to whom every living thing owes its existence. To think that the intricate human body housing a living soul, along with the many amazing elements of our world, came about by happenchance is inconceivable. In the words of King David, every person is fearfully and wonderfully made.
The unique characteristic about this Master Designer is that He remains directly and personally involved in His creation. Not only does He create human existence, but He has developed a personal plan for each individual life and is able to empower the person to live it according to His design. However, He will not force His plan upon anyone; each person must choose to either accept or reject God’s plan and power for his or her life.
Yes, I built many a log cabin in my day, but if John Lloyd Wright offered his expertise and guidance to help me build the toy log cabin of my dreams, why would I choose to ignore that opportunity and rely on my own limited ability and ideas? On that same principle, observing the beauty and fascination of our world, why would anyone prefer to journey this life under his own limited power and faulty plans when the Master Designer offers His infinite resources to guide us day by day?
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
