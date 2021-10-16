One of the special privileges of pastors is officiating a wedding ceremony. It is especially significant for me when I have experienced a standing relationship with the couple. I enjoy watching their love develop over months or years, and then spending a few precious hours counseling with them before the wedding. These are personal moments that no one else will ever experience or know about.
There is, however, a disclaimer that should be noted: weddings can be stressful, and for a variety of reasons. At the forefront of that list is the fact that every bride wants her wedding day to be perfect; that is a lofty goal! Not only is it considered a once-in-a-lifetime event, and carries great significance to remember for decades to come, but there also is the time and expense that accompanies this event.
As a minister, I too want it to be memorable and special. For all the reasons that we — the couple, the families, the minister, the caterer, the wedding cake creator, the videographer and photographer — strive to make it the perfect day, I encourage the couple to keep a healthy perspective.
The ceremony does not make the marriage. It is one day, as opposed to a journey of years building a home and family together. Chances are strong that something will occur that is less than perfect on the wedding day. Often, it will be something relatively small, and something that most people will not notice or even know about. Nevertheless, grander mishaps occasionally happen, leading to tears and disappointment. However, there is a bigger picture.
Yes, we hope for an ideal day; but much more important is what follows the promised commitment to love, honor, and cherish one another. The ceremony celebrates love, but the marriage does not rest on those few minutes in front of witnesses; it rests on the shared love that precipitated the event and prompted a commitment to utter faithfulness, believing that love never fails — for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, till death separates us.
There are some days that I actually enjoy Facebook, days that I see a man and woman celebrating their wedding anniversary, knowing that I had a role to play all those years ago. To see them give witness to the gift of love and the joy of marriage truly warms my heart.
I will join another couple in marriage this weekend, and I already am looking forward to seeing their annual posts declaring their love for each other and the joy of matrimony. What God has brought together, let on one put asunder. You may kiss your bride … again.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
