Being the new kid in class was never a fun experience, and I was that kid many times. My family moved a lot; either my dad was on the lam, or we relocated every time the rent increased — I am pretty sure it was the latter.
We like to be “in the know.” Familiarity breeds what Abraham Maslow identified as two important human needs: security and a sense of belonging. Those needs hang in the balance when all the other students know one another, as well as the routine of the day. That setting also makes the new kid vulnerable to the misinformation practical jokers like to pass along under the guise of helping him.
So, as adults we grow to appreciate habits, routines that ensure familiarity. For a couple of years, I met with three other men for lunch nearly every Wednesday. It did not take long before we knew the menu well enough to know what we wanted to eat before we arrived. The workers were familiar to us, and we to them. That mutual recognition made dining there more special.
Maybe you have a favorite coffee stop that you like to make every morning.
That sense of belonging, and even a semblance of prestige, comes when you reach the point that you are greeted with, “Good morning, Pastor Callis, would you like your usual?” Oh yes, when they know your name as well as your face, it makes you want to keep going back.
Some businesses are fully aware of that fact! They understand the power they possess by making their customers feel welcome, special, part of the family. Having been on the receiving end of that, we certainly should realize that we have the same influence in the lives of other people. We should be deliberate in helping other people in our network of life experience that sense of belonging, that security.
Beyond and above all of that is the fact that you matter to God. Psalm 139 assures us that he knows all about each one of us. He knows each thought, every passion. He knew us before we were born. The Lord declared through his prophet, Isaiah, “But now thus says the LORD, he who created you: ‘Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine.’ ”
The lyrics from Tommy Walker include these: “He knows my name. He knows my every thought. He sees each tear that falls, and hears me when I call.” Yes, you really are somebody in the eyes of the Lord.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
