Do you ever wonder who conducts all those surveys that are quoted in media sources? I have never personally been included as a participant, and evidently my opinion would skew their results.

For example, “they” say that Candy Corn is the least favorite Halloween candy, and Skittles is the most favored. Well, I happen to love candy corn, and Skittles would not even make my top 10 favorite candy list. Hence, they did not call to ask for my opinion.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

