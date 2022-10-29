Do you ever wonder who conducts all those surveys that are quoted in media sources? I have never personally been included as a participant, and evidently my opinion would skew their results.
For example, “they” say that Candy Corn is the least favorite Halloween candy, and Skittles is the most favored. Well, I happen to love candy corn, and Skittles would not even make my top 10 favorite candy list. Hence, they did not call to ask for my opinion.
Did you already know that giving out candy on Halloween did not begin until the 1950’s? Previously, the treats were cakes, brownies, nuts, and the like. Also, in the early 1900’s, Halloween cards were nearly as popular as Christmas cards.
Of all the symbolism and tradition of Halloween, the Jack-o-lantern ranks as the premier signature of the season. However, historical sources tell us that the origins of the jack-o-lantern first appear in the early 1700s in England and Ireland from a turnip or gourd.
The world’s heaviest Jack-o-lantern to date weighed in at 2,350 pounds in October, 2020. The carving was an elaborate tiger design.
Pumpkin carving, now that is an important and fun part of the Halloween scene. The internet stores many examples of funny, scary, and elaborate designs indicating painstaking time and patience to complete — unless you are Stephen Clarke, who holds the record for the fastest Jack-o-lantern carving time, 24.03 seconds.
The Guinness World Record for the largest display of lit Jack-o-lanterns belongs to Keene, New Hampshire. Their beautiful presentation included 30,581 lighted Jack-o-lanterns, and 8 times they have broken their own previous record.
No matter the design, what really makes the Jack-o-lantern is the light that burns inside the craft. That world record display is a spectacular sight, especially at night; lighted Jack-o-lanterns strategically arranged on display with beaming designs.
As a child I learned a song in Sunday School: this little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine. The song never mentions anything about the light holder because it is all about the light itself.
Our lives most impact our world, not because of our appearance or talents or bank accounts, but because of who we are on the inside. Who you are determines the kind of light you shine. The light inside you ultimately is what people notice most.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.