It seems that the controversial actions of some athletes, along with the scale of impact from COVID, has resulted in a waning interest in sports around our country. One exception to that notion, however, may be the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.
There are 627 athletes contending in the games for the USA. They are not simply individuals hoping to win an event. They are not playing for a school, or a city, or a state. This stage on which they perform is bigger than that; they are competing for an entire nation and all that it represents. This is much bigger than one’s individuality, and the world is watching.
It is that scope and perspective with which we should live our lives every day. We tend to exist in our own little world that wraps itself around us. Everything is monumental when it is happening to us. We believe our individual cause is more important than all others. We are convinced that our way is the best way, and our ideas shine brighter than the ideas of others.
I recently read that the size of the earth is approximately 196,900,000 square miles. Further, it was estimated that the world’s population reached 7,800,000,000 people as of March 2020. The small space in life that we individually occupy is minuscule in comparison.
This life is bigger than you; bigger than me. We are contending in and for something far beyond our mere individual existence. Do not misunderstand me; our personal contribution to society and to our various causes is important and makes a difference. The point is this: it is not really about us as individuals, but about the purpose or mission that drives us.
I believe Olympic athletes are awakened to that principle when they compete for their country. Do they want to produce their very best effort? Absolutely. Do they strive for excellence in their events? Of course. At the very heart of it, however, is the desire to help elevate their nation’s team to the highest possible level; to positively contribute to the cause.
Knute Rockne was the coach of the Notre Dame football team in the 1920s and George Gipp was his star player. The story goes that Gipp fell ill and, when dying, asked Rockne to promise that, when things were going badly for the team, he should inspire them by asking them to ‘win one for The Gipper’.
It has proven true many times over that we play better, and even live better, when we understand that we are doing it for something or someone bigger than ourselves.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
