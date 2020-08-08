My mom loved telling a story from my childhood about the time her sister and family vacationed with our family. On a beautiful sunny day we were enjoying some pool time at the motel. I was a tot at the time, still trying to master walking and running; you guessed it: I fell into the deep end of the swimming pool.
This is where her story becomes humorous. According to mom, Cousin Debbie casually walked over to where she was sitting and said, “Aunt Jane, Steve fell into the pool; should I go get him?” Well, apparently she gave Debbie permission to rescue me from the clutches of death, but I can just picture mom and dad, along with Aunt Dot, (not to mention my older brothers!) having this involved discussion about the pros and cons of keeping me around while I lay at the bottom of the pool!
Well, I am certain that my parents loved me unconditionally, and I would like to think there was much more panic among the families in that moment than what mom’s version of the story indicates. Either way, here I am all these years later, ever thankful that Debbie took the initiative to save me.
I would like to take a personal privilege for a moment to tell of another time that I was drowning and clearly in the clutches of death. Having aged about 17 years, my life had no direction, no meaning, which led to a self-loathing attitude and a desperate search for something that would give me hope. Life was all about me, and “me” was angry and miserable.
Years earlier as I was descending, face up, to the bottom of that swimming pool, I actually do remember watching everything in my vision become more and more blurry. I do not remember Deb actually rescuing me, and I don’t recall any sense of panic or desperation within me. I don’t recall fighting for air or buoyancy; in fact, I was probably too young to realize that I was about to die. To the best of my knowledge, there was simply a peace in what was happening.
That is what my life needed 17 years later. I was searching for peace and purpose … and I found it in Jesus Christ. Oh, I was raised in a family where church was among our highest priorities, but even that was not working for me. What I longed for and found goes deeper than religion, beyond the scope of behavior and trying to do what is right; I found a personal relationship with the living God whose love and grace saved me from what seemed like certain death — the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ.
Church is important. It is a place — and a people — where one can grow spiritually in an understanding of God and all that pertains to Him, and a more healthy understanding of oneself. However, the essence of it all is found in Christ. Have you discovered God’s gift of eternal life? Are you experiencing the peace that only He can bring?
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
