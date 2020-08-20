I walked through the cemetery at Ephesus Baptist Church during one of those recent hot days. My main mission had been to head out to Clinton Nature Preserve. Afterwards I headed home, but the large cemetery behind the church called to me, and I had to stop. Being in the graveyard reminded me of the extremely hot day in July 2006 when we buried Dear Mother. It was so hot. I remember someone handed me a bottle of water during the graveyard service. Everything else is a blur except for how I felt as I walked away. Though I am a child of Christ, and I knew Dear Mother was in a better place, I felt as if I was abandoning her to the elements of nature especially the cold in winter and heat in the summer. Walking away that day was one of the hardest things I have ever done.
One of the unique things about the Ephesus Baptist Church cemetery are two grave sites that have shelters over the graves simply referred to as grave shelters. These are structures commonly found in small family burial sites as well as larger church and town cemeteries across the south.
Usually grave shelters are like the photo I have shared here – amazingly simple construction of wood with a gabled roof. Vertical pickets or boards are generally placed around the outer perimeter of the structure. Some shelters are more elaborate with decorative jig work, and I have seen pictures of some with doors and windows.
These structures are found in some of Georgia’s earliest cemeteries, and it is thought the grave shelter tradition was brought to the colonies by the Scotch-Irish settlers.
More than likely these shelters were built by some family members to protect the grave from weather, animals, and grave robbers during a time when people were buried much more simply in a wooden coffin without embalming or enclosing the casket in a vault. One grave shelter over a woman buried in 1934 in Etowah County, Alabama has a sign on it that states, “It won’t rain on Mary Jane.” One of the better-known and largest grave shelters is in Linden, Tennessee and is referred to as Pinckney’s Tomb or Hufstedler Gravehouse. The structure covers ten to twelve graves and looks like a small barn and was built due to fears of water seeping into the graves of family members.
Locally, the two grave shelters at the Ephesus cemetery are in really good shape – a good thing since so many across the south fall by the wayside over time when they are not maintained. One of the grave shelters stands over the resting place of J. Martin Roberson (1854-1909) and Mary A. (Fernander) Roberson (1856-1928). Since he died first, I must assume Mary or their children built the shelter, but I have no details regarding it. Mary’s family is a bit interesting in that her line traces to the Bahama Islands and perhaps as far as Spain or Portugal.
The second grave shelter at Ephesus is over the grave of Susan Byrd West (1827-1903). She was the daughter of William Sutton Byrd, an early settler of old Campbell County. Susan was left a widow when her husband, John Mason West was killed at Winchester, Virginia in 1864. Susan rests alone under her shelter. There is a grave marker erected to her husband nearby, but he is buried at Stonewall Cemetery at Winchester with other unknown Confederates. Susan never remarried. By 1900, she was living in Winston with her grown daughter, Nancy, who married Daniel Slaton Pounds. Nancy and her husband are buried near her mother’s grave shelter. Another daughter is buried at Hillcrest Cemetery in Villa Rica.
There is a third grave shelter right down the road on private property near the corner of Liberty Road and Ephesus Church Road. The burial plot is known as the Hembree Family Cemetery. There are two graves that are known, but only one has a name – Martha Ann (Williams) Hembree (1853-1884). She was the first wife of Alfred Iverson Hembree and died at the young age of 31. By 2013, the grave shelter covering Martha Ann had badly deteriorated. An Eagle Scout candidate by the name of Blake Dyar took it upon himself to make repairs to the grave shelter – a very worthy endeavor indeed.
I had to wonder who the unidentified grave might be next to Martha Ann. Could it be her husband? Alfred Iverson Hembree remarried two more times. His second wife, Ethel (Phillips) Hembree (1869-1890) is buried in the Pray family cemetery, and it was during their marriage that Alfred Iverson served as postmaster for the area and was designated as “Hembree” in Douglas County in 1882. Third wife, Louisa Rilla (Drake) Hembree died in 1930 when the couple were living in the Atlanta area. She is buried at Mount Zion Methodist Cemetery in Hapeville.
Since Alfred Iverson Hembree was not buried with the second or third wife it was looking quite promising that he had been buried next to Martha Ann Hembree’s grave shelter, but no. I located a death certificate that was mis-identified as A.T. Hembree when it was actually A.I. Hembree. His death date was given as June 15, 1931. It stated on the death certificate he was found dead in bed and buried at Roseland Cemetery in Atlanta on Cleveland Avenue. I must wonder if any of his extended family members know he’s there.
Sometimes these research trails I venture down leave me a bit sad.
If I could – if Dear Mother wasn’t in one of those cemeteries with lots of rules – I’d place a grave shelter over her to keep the ice away and provide a little shade when necessary, but I do know it would really be for my feelings…not hers.
If you know of any other grave shelters in Douglas County drop me a message at historyiselementary@gmail.com!
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in June 2019. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon and The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
