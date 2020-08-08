One of the popular shows for kids when Dear Son was just beginning school was “Hey Dude” which was set at the fictional “Bar None Dude Ranch” in Arizona. The show portrayed the lives of the ranch’s owner, his son, a female ranch hand, and four teenage summer employees. Dear Son never missed an episode and often suggested a dude ranch might be a good destination for a family vacation.
For many years Douglas County residents didn’t have
to travel far to enjoy
the amenities of a real honest-to-goodness dude ranch because we had one just down the road. I’m referring to the Flying S Dude Ranch located in western Douglas County and owned by A.H. (Buddy) Stockmar and his wife, Vera.
The Stockmars came to the Pine Mountain area in the 1930s after Vera Stockmar suffered a life-threatening injury due to being thrown from a horse. Buddy’s father had bought the property in 1912 and had dabbled in gold mining out west. Buddy sold off various parcels of land and acquired others eventually ending up with 1,500 acres where Vera stubbornly refused to give in to her injuries by beginning a successful business raising thoroughbred horses. Buddy oversaw farming and livestock concerns on the place, and as early as 1934 the Stockmars threw open the doors to the Pine Mountain Lodge where dances were held on Friday and Saturday nights. Folks could enjoy the swimming pool and tennis courts, too. In 1937, the gold mines were reopened where people could have a little fun panning for gold, and then Buddy had the great idea to share his property using the dude ranch concept.
In June 1949, the Douglas County Sentinel was full of stories anticipating the grand opening of the Flying S Dude Ranch on July 15th and 16th. The dude ranch would offer a wide range of activities including fishing, boating, swimming, horse-back riding, golfing, tennis, horse-shoe pitching, and many other forms of recreation unparalleled in this part of the state at that time. The grand opening celebration included a rodeo, an air show, and many other attractions. Barbecue and camp stew were served, and people were invited to stay all day.
There were plans for a Skytel which would offer over-night accommodations in conjunction with the airstrip so certain patrons could fly in to visit, land at the then grassy airstrip, and become part of the Flying Sportsmen Club.
A nine-hole golf course was built, and the 210-acre lake built in 1946 was stocked with bass, bream, and catfish. Thirty boats had been purchased, docks had been built, the snack bar and grille were opened, and a supervised playground was ready for customers.
A country club was organized comprised of residents from Douglas, Carroll, Paulding and adjacent counties as part of the Flying S Ranch programs. A saddle club was established that was headed up by Mac Abercrombie of mule barn and moonshine still busting fame during his days as sheriff of Douglas County. Members of the saddle club would meet up once a month for competitive games and racing followed by a ride down one of the many Pine Mountain trails to meet up with the covered wagon loaded with their supper. Often the saddle club could be seen parading through the streets of local towns. During one such appearance in Bremen there were over one hundred horses ridden by saddle club members.
The Flying S Dude Ranch no longer exists today, but you can visit what remains of the Stockmar’s beautiful rock home on the property of Pine Mountain Gold Museum in Villa Rica and learn about the gold mining that went on at that location way before the Stockmars arrived. The lake named Lake Val-Do-Mar, still exists on the property of Mirror Lake & Country Club.
I wonder if the residents there know they are living on what remains of a genuine western-style dude ranch?
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in June 2018. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon and The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
