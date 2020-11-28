Cooper: A fine table at the Sweetwater Park Hotel

Excitement was running high in May and June 1887 as the owners and staff of the Sweetwater Park Hotel in today’s Lithia Springs were rushing to finish up and adjust all the details that exist when opening such a large hotel. Finally, an ad was placed in “The Atlanta Constitution” on June 26th advising the hotel would open for the reception of guests on Thursday, June 30.
The ad also advised, “…The culinary department, [referring to the kitchen and dining room] will be under the supervision of Jessup Whitehead… [who has a] national reputation as author and publisher of hotel cook books, which are used by all the principal hotels in this country.”
Yes, securing Jessup Whitehead as head chef at the Sweetwater Park Hotel was quite the accomplishment for a small village in Douglas County, Georgia as Whitehead was known nationally as a steward, chef, confectioner, food technologist, rancher, and cookbook author.
Jessup Joseph Whitehead came to the United States from England in 1852 first to New Orleans and later to Miami County, Kansas in 1860 where he attempted to settle into ranching and farming at Spring Hill. He married Flora Fuller Whitehead in 1863, and over the next nine years three sons were born. Little Charlie died as an infant in 1864, Alfred came along in 1868 followed by Walter in 1872.
While they never divorced Whitehead left his family and ranching life at some point in the 1870s to train as a cook under a Creole confectioner in Kansas City and lived separately from his family for the remainder of his life. This led to jobs in the bakery or confectionery kitchens of hotels such as the Teller House in Central City, Colorado and the Windsor Hotel in Leadville, Colorado where he obtained U.S. patents for three kitchen items — a pastry table, a French-roll molder, and a potato slicer.
By 1883, Whitehead had moved on to Chicago with many believing he intended to manufacture his newly patented devices, but somehow, he began working as a culinary journalist for the “Hotel World” newspaper. Whitehead quickly realized there was a need for some sort of manual type book for culinary hotel workers, and his first book was written.
David S. Shields in his book “The Culinarians: Lives and Careers from the First Age of American Fine Dining” advises, “Small cities sprang into existence across the continent, all requiring hotels. In big cities, constellations of minor boarding houses ringed the cluster of major hotels at the city’s center. All wished instructions in plain English [regarding] popular dishes, seasonal menus, the best practices concerning the storage and stocking of produce, methods of cost containment, and amusing stories about challenges met and overcome.” Whitehead’s “greatest insight was the growth of the culinary business demanded workers on a scale that the old apprentice system could not supply. Schools did not fill the gap. A burgeoning population of kitchen workers stood in need of some sort of instruction. He supplied it.”
Whitehead continued to write and publish even after taking a job with the Everett Hotel in Jacksonville, Florida. Many of the Lowcountry entrees he was exposed to there became the focus of his next book “Hotel Meat Cooking.”
By the time Whitehead reached Atlanta in 1887, he had four books for retail. They were offered locally by Lester and Kuhrt Booksellers at No. 7 Whitehall Street in Atlanta and were used in conjunction with marketing the Sweetwater Park Hotel’s opening. Shields mentions the ad in “The Atlanta Constitution” mentioned above may have been the very first time a hotel cook was recommended as a master chef based on writing books regarding cooking.
Whitehead worked at the Sweetwater Park Hotel for its first season before moving on to Atlanta where he was a chef for a restaurant owned by W.F. Stokes. Whitehead moved on to the newly erected Hotel Monte Sano located in the hills outside of Huntsville, Alabama in January 1889, but by May of that year Jessup Whitehead was dead following a brief illness.
It is said Whitehead had book orders from all over the country totaling nine thousand dollars at the time of his death. Since that time, all his books have at least seven to eight editions. All these years later many current culinary students are familiar with Jessup Whitehead’s books which I find amazing!
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in June 2018. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
