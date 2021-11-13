If you go back through the moonshining cases for old Campbell and Douglas counties in the mid-1880s, two names would keep reappearing — John A. Brown and W.N. “Newt McDonald. Brown was a notorious and prolific moonshiner. He was identified as a desperate character by revenue officers and was looked upon by those living in the surrounding countryside as a bad citizen due to the fact his “business” was corrupting many local young men. McDonald was a very successful United States Deputy Marshal who handled the Atlanta division which included Campbell and Douglas counties.
John A. Brown was well known to Deputy Marshal McDonald who had arrested him In May 1885 for distilling moonshine in Campbell County. During the raid Brown’s accomplices had fired their guns on the revenue officers as a distraction hoping their leader — Brown — would escape. Just one month later in U.S. Federal Court, Brown pled guilty to the charge of illicit distilling. Wanting to send a strong message to other moonshiners the judge sentenced Brown to two years in the penitentiary, but Brown served just a few months. He came home announcing he had learned his lesson and would change his ways, but that was merely words. By 1886, Brown’s name could be found on dockets in the U.S. Court going back to 1876 for illicit distilling. When he wasn’t in jail, he was continually violating the revenue laws.
The two men would meet once again around 11 p.m. on June 27, 1886 when Deputy Marshal McDonald accompanied by Special Agent W.W. Colquitt, and Deputy Collector Berry Chisholm paid a visit to a still Brown was setting up with his partner, Joseph L. Overton. This was the lawmen’s second trip out to the still in two days. They had first discovered it on a tip from a local resident later identified as Thomas Kennedy who had told the revenue officers to “go where Brown was caught in 1884.” This location was near the then Ben Hill post office and the boundary between Fulton and Campbell counties.
There were no workers at the still that Friday night and the distilling equipment was not seen either, but there were approximately one thousand gallons of beer on the premises which indicated a still would be at work soon, so the Sunday return visit was planned. That night it was very dark — a perfect condition for the officers to make a careful and stealthy approach, but the terrain was quite rough. The still was surrounded by huge boulders and scattered rocks. Within a short distance of the still, lights could be seen and the forms of two men could be seen moving about at work.
The three law men took their shoes off and split up to approach the still in different directions. It would be Colquitt who alerted the moonshiners to their presence when he tripped over a tree root and fell into the nearby creek. The two moonshiners opened fire on Colquitt with a barrage of rocks. One hit him on the knee knocking him back into the creek.
Upon hearing Special Agent Colquitt thrashing about in the creek, Chisholm and McDonald rushed forward into the still area. Soon the rocks began to come their way, too. Just outside the still house, McDonald encountered Brown and recognizing him hollered, “Hey, what the devil are you doing?”
Brown cursed McDonald and said, “I’m going to kill you” as he lunged another stone at McDonald striking him on the left shoulder. The stone glanced off and then struck McDonald on the side of the face. Deputy Marshal McDonald then hollered for Overton and Brown to stop, or he would fire his gun. The moonshiners didn’t stop, so McDonald did indeed fire his gun. Brown took a bullet in his right side while Overton was shot in the foot and attempted to run but fell to the ground and was placed under arrest by Chisholm. Brown was found to have a dangerous wound, so one of the men left the scene to fetch Dr. Suttles who lived a couple of miles away, but by the time he arrived at 3 a.m., the notorious John A. Brown was dead. It was decided that Deputy Marshal McDonald would remain with Brown’s body and Overton at the still while Chisholm and Colquitt returned to Atlanta to report the situation to their superiors.
At half-past noon two carriages containing several officials and two newspaper reporters left Atlanta for the scene of the conflict where a coroner’s inquest would be held before removing Brown’s body. The roads were in a wretched condition and balky horses caused the party to have to walk beside the carriages up the bad hills. The creek was a challenge to cross. It was so swollen the water ran in over the carriage doors. A little over two miles beyond the creek the carriages turned into a little country road and went about a half mile further before stopping. It seemed as if the entire area had heard about the death of John A. Brown. There was a half mile of buggies and wagons tied in the woods along the road leading to the still location, and at the still site there were 40-50 men and boys sitting around on either side of the hill on some of the large boulders calmly taking in the situation. Some were patiently whittling away the sticks they held in their hands as they surveyed the scene.
Down the hill lay the dead body of John A. Brown covered over with the only material that was available — a few planks. Sitting under a shed was Deputy Marshal McDonald and the prisoner, Joe Overton. The still had been cut up, the furnace torn down, and barrels emptied and turned over presumably by Deputy Marshal McDonald.
Even though there had been great concern over the still and the more respectable citizens had wanted it gone, there was some rumblings of concern regarding the fact that Overton and Brown had been unarmed and had only thrown rocks at the revenuers. The coroner immediately empaneled a coroner’s jury from those citizens milling about and the inquest was held. Prisoner Overton and the men who had made the raid gave two hours of testimony. The jury deliberated for a few minutes before reaching their verdict — John A. Brown had been murdered by Deputy Marshal McDonald.
Yes, Deputy Marshal McDonald was sidelined with some legal troubles, but by 1888 he was back as a U.S. Marshal locating stills and arresting moonshiners in various counties around Atlanta, and by that time some other moonshiner had taken Brown’s place in that area of Campbell and Douglas counties. Arrests for illicit distilling would continue to occur well into the 20th century.
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in December 2019. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
