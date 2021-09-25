Cooper: A primer regarding Georgia’s capital cities

I have been thinking about future road trips for the Mister and I to take. One route includes visiting each location where Georgia’s seat of government has been located through the years since 1733 when General James Oglethorpe came to the colonial lands granted to him and the Trustees for the Establishment of the Colony of Georgia in America, by King George II.
My first stop would be Savannah, one of my favorite Georgia cities where history whispers from every street corner and store front. While many historians refer to Savannah as the capital of Georgia as early as 1733, it wasn’t since the seat of colonial government rested with Georgia’s trustees in England and later with Parliament. It was not until 1754 that Savannah was formally named as the location for a Georgia legislative assembly and the courts.
In the days leading up to the Revolutionary War, Savannah became the center of the independence movement. When Georgia’s first constitution was ratified in February 1777, it directed the legislature to meet in Savannah. Unfortunately, Savannah fell to the British in 1778, and was held by them for much of the war, but as early as December 1777, the workings of state government fled to Augusta and attempted to reorganize, but the situation was chaotic. Georgia’s legislature finally managed to meet in January 1780, and they quickly passed a resolution regarding where to meet if Augusta fell into British hands. This was fortunate because during the war Augusta passed in and out of British hands three different times.
During those days of uncertainty, the state business was handled temporarily at Heard’s Fort, located about eight miles from Washington in Wilkes County in February 1780, and in early July 1782 legislators met at New Ebenezer, a small Salzburger community on the Savannah River formed by people from present day Austria. Through 1785, the center of state government would also alternate between Savannah and Augusta.
By 1795, the state’s growing population had spread out a bit, and it was decided to move the state capital inland. Louisville in Jefferson County was created specifically to be Georgia’s capital city. Legislators had begun searching for a site for the new capital in 1786, but a lack of funds, the death of the new city’s developer, and other issues caused delays. The new state capitol building at Louisville was finally completed in March 1796. It was at Louisville where the Yazoo Land Fraud records were burned. The fraud resulted from a bill passed by a narrow margin by the legislature providing for sale of what are now the state of Alabama and Mississippi, then owned by the state of Georgia, for one and a half cents an acre to a group of land speculators. It was quite the scandal, and was a great embarrassment during Georgia’s early history.
Legislators were ready for a new state capital by 1804 when a new law was passed establishing the city of Milledgeville named for the current governor at that time, John Milledge. Construction for a state house took two years but in October 1807, fifteen wagons containing the state treasury and important documents left Louisville and the move to Milledgeville was made.
Several years would pass without a change, but according to state library records on May 17, 1861, a little over a month after the start of the Civil War, Governor Joseph E. Brown, for some unknown emergency reason transferred the seat of government to the city of Atlanta where he directed the affairs of state, issued several proclamations, and wrote several letters.
Later that same
year, Governor Brown moved the state’s “business” back to Milledgeville where it remained until November 1864 when General Sherman began his March to the Sea from Atlanta. Governor Brown knew that Milledgeville was in the Sherman’s path to Savannah, so he was on the move again and went to his property in what was then Dooly County — the plantation he referred to as “Dooly County Place.” It was probably a wise decision as Milledgeville was in Union hands by Nov. 23.
After a few days at “Dooly County Place” Governor Brown moved to Macon where Georgia’s government used Macon’s City Hall building to operate. The last session of Georgia’s Confederate legislature was held there on March 11, 1865 before returning to Milledgeville by the year’s end.
The final change for Georgia’s capital city came on June 30, 1868, when all vestiges of state government were loaded into sixteen railcars in Milledgeville for the move to Atlanta. State leaders had been eyeing Atlanta going back to the 1830s when the rise of railroads began when the “city” was then known as Terminus and then by 1843 as Marthasville. In fact, the legislature voted on a proposal to move the capital to Atlanta as early as 1847, but the measure was defeated.
In Atlanta, the legislature first met in the Atlanta City Hall and Fulton County Courthouse which was then located where the Georgia State Capitol building is located today.
In 1867, the Atlanta Opera House and Building Association had acquired the southwest corner of Marietta St. and Forsyth St. and begun construction of a five-story opera house. Construction was halted the next year and the property was purchased by Edwin N. Kimball who, along with his brother Hannibal I. Kimball promised to have the building ready for the legislators to meet on Jan. 1, 1869. It would remain Georgia’s seat of government for two decades.
In September 1883, money was appropriated to construct a new capital building — the one that many of us refer to fondly as “the gold dome,” and in March 1889, the keys to the building were handed over to then Governor John B. Gordon. On July 3, 1889, the members of the Georgia General Assembly marched as a body from the Kimball building to the new capitol where the following day — our nation’s birthday, the formal dedication of the capitol took place.
