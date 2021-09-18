Cooper: A prince takes a walk down Marietta Street

In 1907, a male lion named Prince, described as a splendid four-year-old weighing 1,400 pounds complete with a magnificent mane and long tail, decided to take a walk down Marietta Street, the business heart of Atlanta at that time.
Prince’s journey began at the Bijou Theater, a vaudeville type-playhouse, at the corner of Marietta and Forsyth Streets. The theater dated to 1871 when Belgian Consul Laurent DeGive purchased the unfinished building to house DeGive’s Opera House, the main venue for opera and other entertainments in the city from 1871 through 1893. The venue hosted many different entertainments over the years including Oscar Wilde who appeared at the theater during his American lecture tour in 1882. In 1893, Laurent DeGive opened the second DeGive’s Opera House at Peachtree and Forsyth which later became the beloved and lost Lowe’s Grand Theater where “Gone with the Wind” premiered. During the premier, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. then a little boy, appeared with his church choir during the festivities.
In the days leading up to Prince’s appearance on the Bijou stage there was much anticipation. Prince’s owner was The Great Lafayette, a German immigrant whose real name was Sigmund Neuberger who first reached the United States in 1890. By 1907, he was a very famous illusionist considered to be the highest paid magician of his time. He traveled throughout the United States and Europe with his troupe of 40 people, a magnificent pair of Arabian horses, as well as Prince, the lion, moving from show to show in private rail cars. Lafayette’s fame came from the quality of the staging of his incredible set pieces, all of which required immense work behind the scenes by his dedicated staff.
Lafayette also traveled with his dog Beauty, a gift from his friend and fellow illusionist and escape-artist, Harry Houdini. Beauty had her own bedroom in Lafayette’s home and was given five-course meals and wore a diamond studded collar. She also had her own appearance in Lafayette’s show where she would appear on stage where Lafayette would wear an artist’s smock and beret and began to paint the dog on a small canvas. At some point Lafayette would break the paper from the frame and the real Beauty would burst forth!
Prince appeared in a portion of the show known as “The Lion’s Bride” where an Indian princess was placed in a cage with the lion which leaped at her only to have the head ripped away revealing the magician, Lafayette.
On Saturday, May 18, 1907, around 10:30 p.m. Prince was in his cage backstage at the Bijou having just completed his part of the show. Later it was determined that in the process of shifting Prince from one end of the cage to the other a bar was left unsecured allowing the lion to escape. As stage hands ran for the exits one man, Charles Toy, ran into the property room closing the door so fast and with such force that a ladder fell on top of him. He later said for one long minute he was sure the lion was upon him.
Head usher W.H. (Billy) Holmes had the presence of mind to calmly step to the door leading from the stage into the still packed theater and closed it even though the lion was approaching him. Prince veered out another door that led out to the street. Holmes announced to the audience the lion was outside, and J.P. Matthiessen, leader of the Bijou’s orchestra, struck up the band in hopes the audience would stay calm and remain seated.
Prince, enjoying his sudden freedom, walked down the stairs into the street. He was immediately seen by many people and a cry of panic went up. Policeman C.H. Mitchell spied the lion in front of the Bijou and drew his revolver but before he could squeeze the trigger, The Great Lafayette, rushed from the theater and jumped between the policeman and the lion.
Prince, his life being saved, began walking down Marietta Street with Lafayette, Policeman Mitchell, and an ever-growing throng of people following him. As Prince was noticed several people darted into doorways, alleys, and some even climbed the telegraph poles lining the street.
Walter Richards, a hack driver, sat half asleep on his carriage seat at the corner of Marietta and Peachtree Streets. His horse stood drooping his tired head. With a roar and a long leap, Prince was on the animal’s flank, tearing with teeth and claws. Both Richards and the horse were paralyzed with fear. Lafayette drew his pistol that held blank cartridges and fired directly at Prince hoping he could move him away from the horse and driver.
Blinded and half strangled by the smoke, Prince let go of the horse and bounded into Elkin-Watson’s pharmacy that stood at the corner of Peachtree and Marietta Streets. In 1907, the drug store was the only one open all night, and it was filled with employees and customers.
Prince’s reception was anything but cordial. The humans inside the store scattered everywhere seeking some form of safety. A few ladies climbed on the tables scattered about the soda fountain area where the popular drink of the day was a “Lemon Lime Lithia” made with spring water from the Bowden-Lithia Water Company at Lithia Springs. One woman tried to crawl through the cashier’s cage. She would have made it to safety on the other side of the counter, but her bustle caught on the window’s bars, and she was suspended across the counter halfway in the cage and half out. Prince continued towards the back of the store breaking the glass fronts to several display cases, and quickly emptied out the pharmacy area. Many of the clerks jumped onto the shelves lining the walls and climbed as high as they dared. As the animal passed Dr. S.J. Nottingham, the pharmacist, Prince lunged with his great paw cutting a gash on the doctor’s wrist.
By this time several employees of the Bijou had made it down the street carrying Prince’s cage. They were able to hem Prince in a narrow passageway where the only way to go was to enter the cage.
Once Prince was secured Lafayette was arrested and carried to the police station charged with allowing a dangerous animal to roam the streets. He was released after he paid his bond and a few hours later he and his entourage including Prince left for his next engagement at Richmond. Before leaving, however, he settled with the hackman and the drugstore paying them for their damages. The next day Lafayette’s attorney appeared in court before Judge Broyles and paid the assessed fine — $100.
Four years later, The Great Lafayette and Prince met a tragic end during a performance in Edinburgh, Scotland when a lamp caught fire on the stage. The fire curtain was instantly lowered to protect the audience, but ten cast members including The Great Lafayette, one of his beloved horses, and Prince, the lion, were killed in the blaze. A body thought to be Lafayette was cremated but it was soon discovered it was his body double when the real body of Lafayette was found in the wreckage underneath the stage. This body was also cremated and the urn containing Lafayette’s ashes was placed between the front paws of his beloved dog, Beauty, who sadly had passed just a few days before the fire. Harry Houdini who later visited the grave of his friend said, “He fooled them in life, and he fooled them in death, I envy him”.
