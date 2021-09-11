While I’m often amazed at the way Douglas County has changed over the last one hundred and fifty-one years, I am equally amazed at how much we have in common with citizens from the past.
The big news items in April 1901 had to do with growth in industry and small business, residential construction, and some interesting and humorous observations thrown in on the side.
One such word of warning referred to the clock housed in the 1896 courthouse tower which dominated the skyline of Douglasville at the time. Citizens would hear the clock chime on the hour day and night. The “Sentinel” editor at the time advised, “Don’t be too influenced by the city clock. It is traveling at a pace too rapid for the average man to follow.”
Time still seems to be moving at a fast pace, doesn’t it?
Folks were excited about the construction of the cotton mill which had begun some months before, but as we now know the spindles would not turn until November 1908 mainly due to finding the right investor to fund the business.
A “traveling man” who frequently visited Douglasville had rumors flying that a cotton seed oil mill might be built in town. He was willing to put up one thousand dollars for the venture, but the “Sentinel” was quick to note “one thousand dollars would not build it. It would take several thousand dollars.”
Douglasville never ended up with an oil mill, but the folks down the road in Villa Rica welcomed one instead.
That same month of April saw N.B. and J.T. Duncan — the Duncan Brothers -“perfecting their plans for their new store buildings”. The brothers had moved into the original Skint Chestnut store in 1885, but it was time for new buildings located at the corner of Pray and Broad Streets west of today’s Douglas County Museum of History and Art (old courthouse) on Broad Street. The Duncan Brothers store would eventually be one of the largest mercantile businesses in west Georgia. Today, the Blue Rose Art Bistro is in one of the three Duncan Brother’s storefronts along that stretch of Broad Street.
From the April 1901 issues of the “Douglas County Sentinel” we see a couple of large residences being discussed. One was the W. T. Roberts home located on Campbellton Street. Roberts was one of the first attorneys in Douglasville and very involved with various events. He read the Declaration of Independence at the city’s first Fourth of July celebration in 1886 and was Douglasville’s mayor in 1901. At that time the “Sentinel” advised the Roberts home “stood out conspicuously in the southern part of town.” Today, this historic residence is home to the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville and Douglas County.
Another residence that was mentioned would belong to J.E. Phillips. For me, the mention of Mr. Phillips residence answered some long-standing questions I’ve had regarding its location. I had a few pictures of the home and had posted them to my Facebook page, “Every Now and Then”, trying to find out if anyone knew where the large home was located.
The paper advised, “Mr. J.E. (Joseph) Phillips has purchased the building and a lot of land just west of the Methodist church. This is a very desirable lot elegantly situated and sometime in the future the judge intends tearing away the structure now on the site and erecting a commodious one for his own use. He intends to live and die there.”
The Methodist Church at that time was located on the corner of Price Avenue and Church Street. Now I’m clear that the Phillips home was one of the long-gone homes that used to line Church Street way back when. I’ve included its picture here.
Phillips was a merchant in Douglasville, a leader in the Baptist Church, former school teacher and long-serving school superintendent.
A humorous item from 1901 involving a raccoon skin and a few dogs made me smile. I read, “A few nights ago a racoon skin was dragged through town and dogs were put on the trail for a chase. And a chase they had.
The dogs went through our little city at a rapid rate, and they were not very quiet about it either. They ran and barked and barked and ran until the fact dawned on them, they were pursuing an empty hide.”
I wonder how this chase would be perceived today with noise ordinances, etc.
The overall opinion in April 1901 was good. The “Sentinel” stated, “It can be truly said that Douglasville has been aroused from her slumbers. The old town has taken on new life. The citizens are bent and determined to see the place grow, and its appearance twelve months from today will be far in advance of what it is now. Every citizen can contribute some things toward helping it along and will feel better for doing so.
The same thing can be said today. How are you contributing to make sure we have the best possible version of Douglas County?
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in September 2016. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
