The season of Halloween is upon us! It wasn’t that long ago those words would send me into a frenzy trying to make sure both of our children had “the” perfect costumes they wanted, the treats had been delivered to their respective schools, the Mister had been reminded a dozen times to get the pumpkin carved, the dry ice procured for the perfect spooky effects around the front door, and the right assortment of candy had been purchased.
I have wonderful memories of past trick-or-treating events at our home, but nowadays Halloween consists of a meal out and the Mister lamenting we have no pillowcases full of candy to examine under the guise we are “protecting” our kids. We were setting aside some of our personal favorites to munch on a bit later, but don’t tell Dear Daughter or Dear Son.
Yes, my Halloween “busy-ness” has slowed to a crawl, and while I’m grateful for the memories, I like today’s quiet. However, I thought I’d begin the Halloween season by sharing a spooky tale I uncovered from 1882 when a group of men were camped along the section of Sweetwater Creek where the New Manchester Mill ruins are located.
I’m recounting the story as I found it.
“One night about twelve o’clock our cook was roused by the appearance of a ghost in a dark hollow near the river. He grew exceedingly nervous and appealed to the crowd for protection. He had been in the Mississippi bottoms and lots of other strange places, but [he said this was the most curious thing he had ever seen.]
A man was murdered once at that place, so the story goes, and the haunted house upon a hill nearby increased our belief that this strange looking object was a reality.
[The object] was sitting against a tree, with crossed legs which were skeleton like in form, and its hideous eyes and large mouth made the ghastliest looking picture imaginable.
Two of the boys armed with guns and pistols decided to go down and speak to it. The cook carried the torch with trembling hands and nervous feet. He followed halfway down the hill but was very particular to remain in the rear. The ghost rose to its feet and chased them back to camp and finally stood noiseless as before.
In the scuffle which followed the cook fell sprawling on the ground and the torch was extinguished. With remarkable bravery this was repeated three times in succession, and the same result ensued.
Several pistol and rifle shots were fired, but to no effect. By this time all parties were safely inside the tents, and it was decided that the boys should take turns and go on guard duty.
Finally, the ghost disappeared, but the cook refused to go to sleep, and we only succeeded in quieting his nerves by placing a revolver under his pillow, a shotgun on one side and a rifle on the other.
The memory of the ghost still lingers as a mystery. Some thought that it was a pumpkin with the usual accessions, but the cook vows it was a spirit and relates his experience as reality.”
I’m wondering about a couple of points brought up in this spooky Sweetwater sighting. Folks seemed to know about a murder around the mill ruins in the early 1880s as well as an abandoned house. I’ve never seen reference to either in any newspaper or other source.
If you have knowledge of either, please contact me at
historyiselementary@gmail.com and relate the story to me!
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in October 2016.
