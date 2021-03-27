Throughout the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s long history before and after they merged, the Atlanta newspapers have produced many top-notch authors appreciated the world over. Margaret Mitchell instantly comes to mind, the author of “Gone with the Wind,” Celestine Sibley with numerous books ranging from her love of Rich’s department store to “A Place Called Sweet Apple,” and of course, Lewis Grizzard whose love of the University of Georgia and his dog Catfish endeared himself to many.
Another AJC author known the world over was Medora Field Perkerson who wrote articles for the newspaper’s Sunday magazine, penned two mystery novels, a third book that Georgia historians should never be without, and was the longtime advice-maven in the Marie Rose column that appeared in the paper’s Sunday magazine for many years until her death in 1960.
Medora began her newspaper career as a young reporter with the “News-Tribune” in Rome, Georgia. On Christmas Eve in 1919 she posed as a beggar woman going door to door to test the Christmas spirit. She wore a tattered and torn dress, put on her brother’s shoes, and pulled one of his slouch hats down over her face. As folks opened their doors, she told her story — she was a widow with six children and lived on the Alabama Road. The family was hungry, and she had no money to buy food or Christmas presents.
Medora’s story was titled “The Christmas Spirit Speaks” and gave a favorable report relating most people she approached offered help of some sort. For her troubles she received some money and several baskets of fruit and food. The story received favorable reviews, and it was eventually sold to the “Woman’s Home Companion,” a national magazine at the time.
Medora also gained notice of Angus Perkerson, the editor of the “Journal’s” magazine, who needed an assistant. The plucky young writer from Rome was hired sight unseen based on a long-distance phone call. Romantic sparks flew, and two years later Angus and Medora were married at Atlanta’s St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
What followed for Medora was a long string of feature stories for the magazine including her 1938 interview with Douglas “Wrong Way” Corrigan. Medora was returning from Europe at the time and found herself on the same ship as Corrigan who was also on his way to the United States following his wrong-way flight to Ireland. The story received national notice and was named one of the top 100 stories for 1938.
Medora’s first book, “Who Killed Aunt Maggie?” was published in 1939 under her maiden name. The mystery story’s setting was in Roswell and begins when the heroine — Sally Stuart — finds her Aunt Maggie strangled in the back passageway of Wisteria Hall, a fictional antebellum mansion, where Sally and her husband are holding a house party to celebrate a friend’s engagement. Murder, mystery, and romance unfold in a setting of old mahogany and family heirlooms. Originally titled “The Secret Room”, the book was sold to Macmillan, and it did not take long for Republic Pictures to snatch up the movie rights. After a whirlwind tour around the state and showing up for every type of club meeting to promote the book, Medora headed to Hollywood, spending several weeks there while filming was underway.
Just 10 months following the Atlanta premiere of “Gone with the Wind” when all of Atlanta fell at the feet of Margaret Mitchell at the Loew’s Grand theater, the city hosted another Hollywood event — the world premiere of “Who Killed Aunt Maggie?” on the night of Oct. 24, 1940 at the Rialto Theater located at 80 Forsyth Street. The theater still stands today as part of Georgia State University.
Republic Pictures scheduled the arrival of the movie’s stars and other celebrities for 11:30 p.m. and the movie would begin at midnight — the witching hour — to emphasize the spooky mystery theme of the movie. Newspapers advised that it was the first time a world movie premiere with stars in attendance would be held that late at night. It also did not hurt that Halloween was just a few days away. In the hours leading up to 11:30 p.m. Forsyth and Luckie Streets were jammed with dozens of Atlanta teens dancing to live music blasting from the public address system provided by the movie studio. The teens also participated in a Halloween costume contest with cash prizes.
A special feature of the premiere was the fact that the story’s ending had been changed for the movie, so that whether you saw the book or not, you would be surprised again at the end of the movie.
At 11:30 p.m. the stars began arriving greeted by searchlights piercing the night sky, a long line of newsreel men with their cameras and radio announcers with microphones, and a large crowd of spectators. The façade of the Rialto theater had been transformed to resemble the exterior of the fictional Wisteria Hall, the movie’s setting. The studio even went so far as to cover the street’s sidewalks with grass to imitate a spacious lawn, but the expected red carpet for the stars and celebrities to use for their walk into the theater was present. Mayor William B. Hartsfield introduced Medora and the stars of the movie over the public address system just as he did at the “Gone with the Wind” premiere.
Medora followed up her first mystery novel’s success by publishing a second book titled “Blood on Her Shoe” in 1942. It was also successful and like “Who Killed Aunt Maggie?” the book had multiple editions, was printed in foreign languages, and was published later as a 25-cent pocket book for U.S. soldiers during World War II. The setting for “Blood on Her Shoe” was St. Simons Island and was also filmed as a movie by Republic under the title, “The Girl Who Dared.”
In 1952, Medora published “White Columns in Georgia,” which was lauded not only in this state but across the nation as a wonderful “tour” of “Georgia’s history and historic homes.”
I could write on and on regarding details of Medora’s life including her friendship with Margaret Mitchell, but they only give me a specific amount of room here, so I will have to save those details for another time.
I think a book regarding Medora’s life is needed. Hmmm
