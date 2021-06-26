Today, Heard’s Ferry Road in Sandy Springs is a nice address with near million and million dollar plus homes. The street runs between North- side Drive and Mt. Vernon Highway and crosses Riverside Drive at one point. Today, it is thought of as a quiet enclave amidst the hustle and bustle of Sandy Springs and an excellent spot to live since downtown Atlanta is a short drive away, but in the 1920s a Heard’s Ferry address was way out in the country, and many Atlantans used this area to build remote little get-away spots to visit on the weekends and during the summer months including a popular and well-known car salesman, Austin F. Abbott.
Abbot was born in 1894 to John T. Abbott, an automotive machinist, and Ophelia (Smith) Abbott. By the time Abbott was attending elementary school, he was also delivering newspapers early in the morning and after school. He was a real go-getter having at one point four different paper routes. Once high school was completed Austin began working for some of Atlanta’s earliest car dealerships when a portion of Peachtree was known as Automobile Row due to the large number of car dealerships and other businesses related to the auto industry that lined the street. Yes, once upon a time you could purchase a car at one of several dealerships on Peachtree Street!
Abbott was a friendly guy and used it to his advantage using his memberships in groups like Atlanta’s Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Optimist Club, and the Twentieth Century Bible class at the First Baptist Church to be as visible as he could to gain more customers for his Stutz Motorcar Company dealership in the 1920s and later his used car dealership that was active through the 1950s.
Abbott was a confirmed bachelor for many years. At some point he used some of his hard-earned profits to purchase the Heard’s Ferry Road property where he built what was often described as “bachelor’s paradise,” “country house,” and the even more imaginative description “country estate” that Abbott named “Coral Gables”. It appears to have been a modest plain white wooden cottage set back in a grove of pine trees, but Abbott had gone to a bit of trouble to make it perfect. Just inside the front door was what he called the Owl Room, named after the famous dining and dancing destination at Atlanta’s Ansley Hotel. Abbott’s Owl Room was complete with a bar, radio, victrola, and numerous humorous signs and pictures. A beautiful bedroom was located at the rear of the cottage complete with furniture Abbot had made himself and a sign reading “Bridal Suite” was above the door. The dining room was situated on the screened porch labelled the “Biltmore Terrace” overlooking a stream and barbecue pit dubbed “Coney Island.”
There are several mentions through the 1920s and 1930s of different organizations, clubs, and friends of Abbotts using the home for meetings, cookouts, and birthday celebrations. I’m sure that Abbott sometimes visited the cottage by himself to get away from the constant hustle and bustle of his social and business life, but by far the best use of the cottage I found during my research was how Abbott utilized the country home during World War II by allowing newly married military couples to have a real honeymoon at a time when money and leave time was short. He never charged these couples a fee and would purchase plenty of groceries for the lovebirds to have everything they needed in the country. At one point Abbott stated he considered loaning the cabin to military couples as part of his “war work.” By February 1944 four couples had used Coral Gables for their wartime honeymoon. Mildred Denman and Arthur Earnshaw would be the fifth honeymoon couple.
Atlantan Mildred Denman, a 1940 graduate of West Fulton high school, had first gained the attention of local newspapers when she wrote to President Franklin Roosevelt requesting permission to christen one of the many ships being built for the war effort. Her request was granted and in December 1942, Mildred traveled to Jacksonville, Florida where she was so nervous, she forgot her planned speech, but swung the champagne with accuracy breaking it over a mine sweeper’s bow.
Two years later in February 1944 Mildred was in the news again. She had been writing to a British sailor named Arthur Earnshaw for the past three years, and the war time pen pals were finally going to meet face to face since Arthur had earned shore leave here in the United States. He rushed to Atlanta the minute he came down the gangplank in New York to meet Mildred. The couple had an understanding that if sparks did not fly, they would part as friends.
Arthur would later say the meeting was love at first sight, and Mildred agreed. Within days they had a marriage license and married on February 26, 1944. Austin Abbott read about the couple’s unique relationship and offered his country cottage for their honeymoon.
Following the war Mildred and Arthur Earnshaw moved to Alpharetta where they celebrated 61 years of marriage before Arthur died in 2005 followed by Mildred two years later.
Austin Abbott continued allowing honeymooning couples to use the cottage — a total of 26 to be exact — and he continued to sell cars through the 1950s. Abbott also eventually got married. He and wife retired to the Heard’s Ferry Road property, possibly building another larger home on the property. Austin Abbott, one of Atlanta’s earliest car salesmen and self-proclaimed war-time honeymoon director died at the age of 88 in 1982.
