Cooper: Border wars

The first time I was old enough to cross a state line it was a bit of a disappointment for me. Like many children I was expecting a heavy black line showing a physical boundary like a map. Even as an adult I wish for something more definite and tangible than a mere sign and a rest area bathroom to signify I have entered another state.
You might think I’m being silly, but physical lines might help with boundary disputes. Take for instance the various disputes between the states of Georgia and South Carolina regarding their shared boundary that seemed to start the moment General James Oglethorpe received his charter for the colony of Georgia in 1732 from King George II of England.
One of the more interesting disputes between the two states led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1922. The litigation had begun five years earlier when the Georgia General Assembly authorized Georgia’s governor at that time to file legal proceedings against South Carolina when a tax dispute arose out of Elbert County which borders along the Savannah River. Taxpaying citizens who owned a dam across the river had their tax dollars claimed by both Georgia and South Carolina. The citizens refused to pay until the correct tax collector was identified.
Ownership of several hydro-power sites on the Savannah and Tugaloo (originally Tugalo) Rivers was also in question.
The dispute between the two states has always focused on the exact wording of Georgia’s original charter with Georgia contending the boundary included all the streams of the Savannah River and not merely the river itself while South Carolina claimed the Georgia boundary extended north only to the northern part of the Savannah River and did not include the Tugaloo (the portion of the river above today’s Lake Hartwell). To simplify the argument further the question involved was whether the boundary between the two states followed the middle of the Savannah River or whether it was along the South Carolina shore. The ownership of several large islands near the mouth of the Savannah River were included in the litigation as well.
The case languished on the Supreme Court docket for a few years until Georgia’s Attorney General, George M. Napier, argued Georgia’s case in January 1922. Napier left no stone unturned in researching and preparing his brief, even sending to Westminster Abbey in London to obtain a certified copy of the original grant of the territory that was in dispute. Napier also traced Georgia title to the lands and the rights to the river’s waters and the islands.
Also included in Napier’s argument was the findings of the Beaufort Convention of 1787 when representatives from both states met to discuss boundary issues and a definite boundary was agreed upon. This agreement was a treaty where it seems they just agreed in order to have the matter settled because over the years each state has interpreted the agreement differently. Even so, the exact language from the Beaufort Convention was used when Georgia’s state constitution was redrafted in 1798 to define the state’s boundaries.
What should have been rather straightforward was further thrown into uncertainty over time due to shifting sands and waters affecting several islands including Barnwell Island, Jones Island, and Oyster Bed Island. The U.S. Corps of Engineers didn’t help things as they altered the lower region of the Savannah River to ensure safe navigation of deep-draft vessels between 1855 and 1900.
The court sided with Attorney General Napier and ruled the boundary line was “midway between the main banks of the Savannah River” at normal flow stage. The Supreme Court further decided that several large islands in the river belonged to Georgia. This added a large amount of property for taxation purposes to Georgia and determined several valuable power sites were within Georgia’s borders.
Finally, Attorney General Napier stated he didn’t expect any further litigation regarding the Georgia-South Carolina border since the Supreme Court decision would serve as the final word, but of course, that’s not the rest of the story.
In 1990, the Supreme Court was asked again to rule on the Georgia-South Carolina boundary. Since 1922 new islands had formed in the Savannah River due to dredging spoilage and/or sediment that was naturally deposited. One history text described the new decision stating the “Supreme Court awarded South Carolina 7,000 acres of water and 3,000 acres of land along the Savannah River, increasing the size of the state by four and a half square miles.”
I’m sure that won’t be the end. The border war, currently 289 years old, will continue.
