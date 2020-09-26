The other day I was heading back to Douglasville along Highway 92 after meeting my daughter for lunch in Hiram. Right before the intersection with Sweetwater Church Road I decided to take the right turn and make my first visit to one of Douglas County’s oldest churches dating back to Campbell County days before Douglas County existed.
I should have already made a visit before now to check out the building and walk among the gravestones in the cemetery, but things kept getting in the way. The brick structure you see here in the image was taken in 1961. The building still exists on the church campus with some minor upgrades along with a newer brick building, too.
I’d like to send my well wishes to the folks at Sweetwater Baptist Church who have celebrated many accomplishments and weathered many storms over their 188-year history. Many of those events were recorded by the hand of church clerks through the years in record books that were reviewed by Lowell White, Jr. and discussed in the “Douglas County Sentinel” in July 1961. Record books such as these are not only important to the church’s history, but often help us see the larger picture regarding how early citizens dealt with various events not only at the local level but the state and national level, too.
The church was first organized on December 10, 1832, when 15 former members of the Church of Christ met at a “house in the settlement of George Harrison on Sweetwater Creek” in order to constitute what they referred to at that time as the Baptist Church of Christ at Sweetwater.”
Some of those 15 people included Isaac Hughes and his wife Mary, Cyrus Dobbs and his wife Rachel, and Simon Strickland and his wife Mary. In 1833, after a service of “fasting and prayer” a board of deacons formed with two members serving — George Russell and M.K. Garner, and slaves were admitted to the church as members for the first time in 1835. The record indicates “Brothers Buck and Reuben and Sisters Jenny and Vena,” all slaves, were accepted for church membership that year. It was later noted that one spirited female slave was expelled for dancing. I should note here that any church member at that time regardless of ethnicity would have been excluded following a charge of dancing.
About the time slaves were accepted into the congregation, William Clinton, asked the church to forgive him for “playing ball,” a “sin” many church members engage in today. I’m certain that this may be William Paschell Clinton (1804-1870), who is buried in the Clinton Family Cemetery and was the son of William Clinton (1754-1847), a Revolutionary War veteran.
Record entries for the later months of 1835 indicate the patience the church took with one congregant who first confessed to the “sin of fighting.” Later he owned up to the “sin of anger,” and still later, he told the church he had been in a “riot of fighting.” The church finally expelled this member for “leaving the county without paying his debts.”
Today, we expect churches to provide some form of Sunday school and other forms of religious missions and education, but in the 1830s and 1840s, it was a newfangled idea. One of the early pastors, Robert McMinn, his wife, and three other members, tried to establish a Sunday school.
Most of the church, however, was in no mood for organizing anything pertaining to “Bible society, tract society, missionary Sunday school, union society, theological seminaries, or any kindred spirits.” McMinn, his wife, and the others were promptly dropped from the church roll. They were later readmitted to the “fellowship” of the church, but not before they agreed to abide by the staunch resolution of the church.
It appears the Sweetwater Baptist reached a low point in 1844 when the membership agreed to grant each other letters of dismissal from the church. They had reasoned they were “too weak to keep house,” but apparently, they rallied and stuck it out. Within the next few days another entry describes how the church “sat in conference” and handled church business. A worship service followed, and as we now know the church would continue to operate.
A drought hit Georgia in the summer of 1860, but the faithful few at Sweetwater could not be shaken. One day, at the height of the dry spell “the church met in fasting and prayer to Almighty God for a continuation of the seasons of rain.” The record later reflected “it rained a little in the afternoon, doubtlessly in answer to prayer.”
During July 1864, it was noted two different conference meetings had to be postponed due to “the enemy being in our midst” which fits with the documented history of Union movement through old Campbell County around the time of the Atlanta Campaign during the Civil War.
Following the war, African American members of the church decided to break away and form their own congregation under the direction of Randal Gamble, an African American minister of some influence. Seven members were present when the Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church of Christ was organized with Gamble as the first pastor.
The records also reflect a church building upgrade in 1896 when the assembly agreed to “move the old saw dust off of the church floor and put on new dust.” As of 1961, the church had been led by 32 different men. The first minister to receive payment was when S.T. Gilland received $1.50 for his monthly pastoral service. In 1961, it was noted that Pastor Gilland served the church for 26 years — more years than any other pastor to that date. Another long serving pastor was J.W. Reeves who served 24 years.
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in September 2019. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
