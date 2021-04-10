Cooper: Col. Sam Tate: Georgia's Marble King

Everyone has family stories — those tales told over and over and passed along through the generations that explain your family connections to a well-known event or location. Some are true, some are half true, and some are outlandish embellishments once you check out the facts and examine them next to documentation, photographs, and other historical records.
My family is no different. One of our family stories passed along to me by my father is that my Allred relations on my great-grandmother’s side of the family once owned land that is now swallowed up by the holdings of the Polycor Stone Corporation in Pickens County — Tate, Georgia to be exact. It seems that when my great-great grandfather, the Reverend Elias Walter Allred (1824-1910), or possibly his father, Elias J. Allred, Jr. (1789-1870), died the children decided to sell the property to a member of the Tate family who controlled the marble quarries in Pickens County. So far, I have never tried to verify the story. To be honest, I have been a bit busy checking out other people’s family stories right here in Douglas County, but I will verify the story eventually.
Knowing that my Allred family relations have a long history going back to the earliest days of Pickens County always made me more interested in the story behind the marble quarries at Tate. I am often drawn to photos of the quarries, the famous pink mansion at Tate, and how it took one member of the third generation of Tate men to finally make the quarries succeed.
It is said that underneath Pickens County is a vein of marble five to seven miles long, half a mile wide and up to two thousand feet deep. We know that men knew about the wonders of marble in the Pickens County area going back as far as 1400 A.D. since Native American marble figures have been found across North Georgia. The first white settler to mine the marble was Henry Fitzsimmons who had a quarry, but it was the Tate family who brought the massive amounts of marble to the world’s attention.
Following the 1832 Land Lottery Samuel Tate (1797-1866) arrived in Pickens County and purchased 100 acres along the Federal Road which today follows Georgia Highway 53 through Tate. Samuel’s first attempt at mining the marble was in the 1840s when a trio of men arrived from Alabama and leased the rights to mine the marble. The business did not last long. In 1850, Samuel and another man by the name Atkinson opened a quarry near the present site. Two mills with saws were installed mainly turning out tombstones, but the business was constantly in the red and eventually shut down. In both situations Samuel did no real work mining the marble but did receive a percentage of the proceeds.
Things remained untouched until 1884 when a group of wealthy capitalists arrived on the scene including a man who had been in the vicinity while serving with the Union army during the Civil War, a man from Chicago, a wealthy Philadelphia soap-company millionaire, and a gentleman from Missouri. The group chartered the Georgia Marble Company in 1884 and brought in up-to-date equipment. The men negotiated a 25-year lease on Samuel’s property to mine the marble that could be extended at the end of the term. Samuel’s sons, Stephen and William Tate, became stockholders and served on the board of directors of the business. They also operated a general store where quarry employees could trade their company script for their purchases.
There were high hopes for the Georgia Marble Company to succeed, and it is said the first carload of marble that was shipped went to Atlanta to aid in the construction of the second Kimball House, a hotel which would open New Year’s Day in 1885. Samuel’s son William said in 1888, “Our father, Samuel, realized the value of the quarries. He bought the outlying properties as fast as he could. His prediction was that the marble would not make my brother Stephen and I wealthy, but it would surely make our children rich,” and like in most things, Samuel Tate was correct.
By 1901, Samuel Tate’s grandson and Stephen’s son, held the general store contract with this brother. He was also named Samuel Tate and eventually became known as “Colonel Sam,” not became he served in the military or was an attorney, but simply became the people who lived in the surrounding area bestowed upon him as a sign of admiration and appreciation.
Born in 1860, Colonel Sam Tate never wanted anything to do with the marble business. After graduating from the North Georgia Agricultural school in Dahlonega he began working for J.M. McAfee in his general store in Canton, but following his father’s death, he ended up with the store in Tate and began observing how the men were running the quarries. While Col. Sam made and saved money, the company lost money and borrowed huge amounts to cover their losses. By 1905, he had worked out a deal to buy up enough stock to hold the controlling interest in the Georgia Marble Company.
Colonel Sam set about reviving a failing business by focusing on his employees, and it is a testament to his leadership skills that during the time he was in control there was never a shut-down of the company, even during the Depression, and employees never felt the need to organize a labor union. Colonel Sam made sure his employees had proper housing, and he educated their children in some of the best schools in the state paid for by the company.
When Colonel Sam took the helm as president and general manager there were three quarries. By 1917, he had taken over three other marble concerns and a finishing plant belonging to another. By 1929, the Georgia Marble Company owned nine quarries, four sawing mills, and three finishing plants. The output of marble had more than tripled under Colonel Sam’s watch. Every year 600,000 cubic feet of marble, enough to build eight state capitol buildings the size of our own in Atlanta were extracted by quarry employees. The company branched out from using the marble for tombstones to include marble for buildings and homes, ground marble was shipped to toothpaste factories as well as chicken feed and fertilizer companies. Six thousand acres of property were added during Colonel Sam’s tenure which means my Allred family story is very plausible.
Locally, the former Douglasville Banking Company building on Broad Street is trimmed with Tate marble, and there is a low wall built around a former Duncan brother’s home on Strickland Street that used the left-over marble from the bank’s construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.