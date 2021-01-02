Christmas is over, and here we are in a brand-new year with hopes for a better and brighter future.
In 1887, the folks in Douglasville celebrated the end of one year and the beginning of another by holding a fancy dress ball at the Douglas County Courthouse at some point between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
On the morning of the ball the weather was not cooperating. News reports state, “the sky was so overcast and the day so gloomy that the rays of the sun could not be seen or felt,” but by evening the “heavens gleamed with splendor, studded by the glittering stars and was supplemented by the soft and lovely light of the silver moon.”
I am not sure of the exact theme for the evening, but it was said “the costumes were exceptionally handsome” giving some evidence that skill and unique taste had gone into creating them. Invitations were sent to neighboring towns and it was said many fair daughters attended adding to the “brilliancy and enjoyments of the occasion.”
Apparently, there was live music, and the dancing went on till a late hour.
I would love to see a few pictures from Douglasville’s fancy dress ball of 1887, but to date I have not seen any that resemble a fancy dress ball. Sadly, I have also never seen photos of the courthouse that was standing in December 1887.
I do know that in 1875 an ad for contractors was placed in papers published in surrounding towns and cities such as Atlanta. The ad was placed by Douglas County’s Ordinary at the time, John M. James. His court oversaw civil matters between citizens and businesses. Certain facts regarding the building were given in the ad including the fact that plans had already been drawn. The proposed two-story building would be constructed of brick and would be fifty-three feet long and forty feet wide.
This building would be Douglas County’s second courthouse on the lot where the old 1956 courthouse building sits today on Broad Street that houses the Douglas County Museum of History and Art. The first courthouse was erected in 1871, a temporary wooden structure. Fannie Mae Davis indicates in her book this second courthouse where the fancy dress ball was held was completed in 1880. It ended up being a two-story building constructed of gray brick. The building had a total of eight rooms.
Eyewitness accounts handed down mention county offices were on the ground floor while the second floor was given over to jury and witness rooms. Douglas County citizen, Frank Wilson, son of Richard M. Wilson, Clerk of the Superior Court in the 1880s often told stories of keeping the fires going in the building’s large fireplaces.
From Mrs. Davis’s research we also learn, “While the bricks for its construction were being baked in a kiln, two miles north of town, the man left in charge of the baking became drunk and fell asleep on the job. In the meantime, the fire burned out, resulting in improperly baked bricks. This, with the use of an inferior grade of mortar caused the brick to crumble in a few years; the building became a total loss.”
Mrs. Davis continues, “A grand jury report dated July 29, 1884, at which time the building was hardly four years old states, ‘We have made a thorough examination of the courthouse and find it in bad shape, and perhaps a dangerous condition. We find large cracks in the walls and some key stones loose and apparently ready to drop out. We recommend that it be bolted and banded without delay.’ ”
That did not happen. Instead, the crumbling courthouse was repaired repeatedly with quick fixes for at least the next ten years before it was finally dismantled and replaced with the 1896 Douglas County Courthouse complete with an iconic clock tower, the third in a series of courthouses for the county.
The fancy dress ball in 1887 was most certainly held in the second courthouse even though members of the Grand Jury had recommended the building be taken down as early as 1884.
Apparently, no one seemed to mind and attended the fancy dress ball anyway.
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in December 2016. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
