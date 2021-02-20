Cooper: Douglasville's own Mule Whisperer

The Sheriff’s Department page at www.CelebrateDouglas.com has a wonderful listing of every sheriff who has served the county with a small amount of biographical information compiled by the late Joe Baggett.
With regards to Sheriff Mac Claude Abercrombie Sr., the site states he served as sheriff from 1933-52 defeating Seawright Baggett in the 1932 election by 24 votes. Abercrombie started business in 1923 with a grocery store on Broad Street, later moving to Church Street near his father’s barn and blacksmith shop. At the time of his election, he operated a dairy on Fairburn Road on Dura Lee Lane.
Abercrombie retired to operate a stable at the corner of Church Street and Club Drive, and later owned Timber Ridge Stables.
Early on in his life Mr. Mac, as many around Douglas County remember him, worked with his father trading mules. In 1918, his family moved to Phoenix, Arizona where they remained for three years trading mules and delivering them all over the area when Mr. Mac’s father had a contract with the Harvey Company.
The Harvey Company — or the Fred Harvey Company to be exact — had been granted the concession contract with the Grand Canyon in 1922. The Harvey Company had started operating many of the restaurants found along the rail lines throughout the western section of the United States. They were basically the first restaurant chain established in this country, and early in the 20th century they saw an opportunity with the Grand Canyon.
Mules had been used since the 1840s to carry men and materials down into the canyon when prospectors were thinking there was treasure to be found, but early on folks realized the real gold mine at the Grand Canyon wasn’t from prospecting but from tourism. When Theodore Roosevelt rode down into the canyon in 1913, he made the trails even more appealing to tourists.
To fulfill the contract with the Harvey Company, Mr. Mac’s father had to travel to Texas and bought 30 mules. The animals were then broken and trained before delivering them to the Grand Canyon.
Mr. Mac has been captured on video telling about staying on at the canyon with the mules stating they were a bit short-handed. My research indicates that in 1920 the Phantom Ranch was being built at the bottom of the canyon, so more than likely the mules the Abercrombie family delivered to the canyon were, for a time, involved with transporting the building materials down to the bottom of the canyon, as well as tourists. There are also videos where Mr. Mac mentions the decline of the mule business as gradually more and more farmers stopped depending on them to pull the plows and began using tractors. As a result, he began to get more and more involved with horses at that point during the 1950s.
Today, there are dozens of folks who remember hanging around Mr. Mac’s barn and helped him through the years. He referred to them as “barn rats”, and they called him “Mr. Mac.” He would give the kids a quarter back when times were simpler, and you could go to a movie and get some form of refreshment for such a small amount.
Of course, I have not even begun to touch Mr. Mac’s long career as our sheriff which was filled with interesting events as well including a few stills that were tracked down and destroyed. Mr. Mac passed away at the age of 90 in 1994. An article published in the “Douglas County Sentinel” states, “At ‘the barn’ one could find an honest horse trader, gifted storyteller, and a real man of integrity in Mr. Mac.”
An even nicer tribute can be found at the website, www.mrmacsbarn.com, which was put together and is maintained by some of Mr. Mac’s dear “barn rats”.
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in February 2015. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.