Did you know that Douglasville has bragging rights to a presidential candidate?
William D. Upshaw, the brother of Douglasville merchants Herschel and Lucious Upshaw, ran on the Prohibition ticket against Franklin D. Roosevelt for president of the United States in 1932. Herschel and Lucious Upshaw were longtime merchants in downtown Douglasville from the late 1890s through the turn-of-the-last-century, building the beautiful two-story brick storefront on Broad Street with entryway composed of arches where they operated Upshaw Brothers General Merchandise Groceries and Fertilizer.
William D. Upshaw was born in Coweta County in 1861. During the 1870s his father, Isaac, ran a grocery business and had some sort of hotel in Atlanta. At some point he decided to move his family out to the county in Cobb County. The family lived on a plot of land close to where the Macland community is today near Powder Springs.
In 1884, William D. Upshaw’s life changed tragically when he was injured during a farming accident. He slipped and fell across a wagon crosspiece fracturing his spine and leaving him paralyzed. His injury meant he had to endure a body cast, brace, a wheelchair, and crutches for all but the last few months of his life.
For the next six to seven years, he was immobile, but William kept himself busy by writing. He contributed poems and inspirational letters to Cobb County’s weekly newspaper and an Atlanta paper called “The Sunny South”. He signed his writing and letters “Yours in Earnest” which resulted in the nickname “Earnest Willie”.
His writings became very popular, and he began to lecture. He also wrote a book titled “Echoes from a Recluse” that was so popular it ended up with eleven editions.
Upshaw ended up being vice-president of Georgia’s Anti-Saloon League where he fought hard for prohibition by lobbying for the passage of the Volstead Act. He also lectured for the Women’s Christian Temperance Union.
In 1906, Upshaw founded the magazine “The Golden Age”, a weekly forum for his call for prohibition as well as other issues such as the Atlanta Race Riots, a condemnation of lynching, and the creation of vigilante organizations.
Upshaw was encouraged to run for Congress.
In 1918, he won the seat for Georgia’s Fifth District defeating six seasoned political veterans in the process. He ended up serving four terms.
While in Washington D.C., Upshaw became known as the “driest dry” in Congress, and often held evangelistic meetings earning him another nickname, “the Billy Sunday of Congress.”
William K. Shearer states in “California Statesman” (March and April 1996), “His first important vote was for the 19th Amendment, providing for national women’s suffrage; he was the only member of the Georgia delegation to support suffrage. He espoused a “square deal” for both capital and labor, but he clearly favored “the man in overalls and the man behind the plow.”
Upshaw received almost 82,000 votes nationwide in the 1932 presidential election where he ran against Franklin D. Roosevelt. After he lost, he fought an increasingly lonely battle to revive the Prohibition Cause. He tried again in 1942 running on the Democratic ticket and was unsuccessful at another stab to return to Congress. Prohibition was dead at that point.
Following his election defeats Upshaw returned to lecturing and taught at Linda Vista Bible College in San Diego. He also became an ordained minister at the age of 72 and traveled across the United States for the National Christian Citizenship Foundation preaching against liquor and Communism.
On May 2, 1951 William D. Upshaw walked after attending a healing service given by Christian minister, William Branham.
Getting back to the 1932 presidential election, I find it to be a rare twist of history that there was not one candidate who suffered from paralysis, but two.
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in August 2014. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
