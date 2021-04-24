When I think of Atlanta area sports announcers several names come to mind such as Milo Hamilton, Ernie Johnson Sr., Don Sutton, and Skip Carey. Most of us have heard them announce various sporting events in Atlanta over loudspeakers and across the airwaves, but what do you know of the once incredibly famous Fat Elrod?
If you attended any professional or amateur sports event in Atlanta during the 1920s and 1930s you would have heard only one deep voice as the announcer, umpire, or sometimes official — the voice of Herbert Ernest Elrod more commonly known as Fat Elrod.
Fat Elrod was a salesman by trade and probably never met anyone he did not know. He took his passion for sports and fashioned a second career for himself becoming Atlanta’s premier announcer when sports venues such as Ponce de Leon ballpark (located across the street from the old Sears building and today’s Ponce City Market) had no public address system.
Fat Elrod was born in Richmond County, Georgia in 1888 and moved with his family to Atlanta as a young boy. His father, William C. Elrod, owned Piedmont Wallpaper Company located on Auburn Avenue until his death in 1912. Elrod not only assumed the role as man of the family for his mother and sisters, but he also took over his father’s business in those few short years prior to World War I. During this time, he was captain of six different amateur basketball teams and a player-manager for two others. Elrod swam competitively at the local YMCA winning two medals and was known at one time as one of the best swimmers around Atlanta. He also served in the Georgia National Guard and won at least fourteen awards in rifle shooting.
Elrod entered the army in November 1917 when he was 29 years old. Early in his war time service Elrod was sent to the officers’ training camp at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia where he was awarded the rank of First Lieutenant.
Following the war like many young men in Atlanta, Elrod became interested in car racing and could often be found at Lakewood Speedway. In the early 1920s mechanics often rode with the drivers to pump oil into the engine as the car raced around the track, and Elrod often took this role. Since the mechanic also sat on the outside of the curves, they could provide a bit of ballast, too. Elrod had gained weight following the war. At one point he weighed at least 250 pounds which explains his nickname.
Elrod’s love of auto racing led to selling cars. He worked for some of the earliest dealers in the city of Atlanta. Due to Elrod’s connections and visibility at sporting events he was appointed to the position of entertainment chairman for the Atlanta Automobile Association. Their monthly dinner meetings were held on the rooftop of the Cecil Hotel located at the northeast corner of Luckie and Cone Streets. The building still stands and is a Holiday Inn, today. He would book various entertainment for the meetings and Elrod would lead one of his famous sing-a-longs with a six-piece orchestra. These sing-a-longs were so popular that Elrod appeared at other business and club meetings around town whether he was a member or not to lead sing-a-longs.
By 1924, he was employed as a wholesale salesman with the Reed Oil Company marketing products such as Blu-Streak gasoline and Hyvis Motor Oil.
In 1925, Fat Elrod married Gladys Christine Downs, daughter of Hugh Lester Downs, a local blacksmith, here in Douglasville.
During his career Fat Elrod announced many amateur and professional boxing and wrestling matches held at the Atlanta Athletic Club, Spiller Field/Ponce de Leon Park, the City Auditorium, Grant Field, and the Cain Street Arena at the corner of Cain and Courtland. Some of the boxers Elrod introduced included Atlantan Tiger Flowers, Georgian Young Stribling, and the well-known Jack Dempsey. He also worked many of the boxing matches for Ben Brown who often trained and gave exhibition matches at Groover’s Lake here in Douglas County.
In the 1920s Elrod began announcing the Atlanta Cracker games at Spiller Field/Ponce de Leon Park. He would walk back and forth in front of the grandstands introducing the players and bellowing, “Play ball!” and player changes using a large megaphone. Later, he wore a white smock with his name emblazoned on the back so he would stand out. One reporter stated Elrod “looked as big as a load of hay in his new white announcing smock.”
In 1935, a newfangled public address system was installed at the ballpark and in just a few months Fat Elrod’s ever-present megaphone was deemed ancient and was retired. One sports writer later said the loud speaker was a good idea, but the old park would never again seem the same without Fat Elrod’s voice booming facts and figures from his megaphone.
In June 1940, it was announced Elrod had suffered a heart attack several weeks prior which sidelined him for most of the summer. By 1941, he was an official with Standard Oil and then moved on to Hood Oil. He continued to announce a few boxing matches through the 1940s but eventually faded from the sports venues, and in retirement he returned to the wallpaper and paint business.
One of Fat Elrod’s final appearances before he passed in 1974 was at the First Annual Old Timers game at the Atlanta Stadium in August 1967. There was no mention if he appeared with his megaphone or not.
I would like to think that he did!
