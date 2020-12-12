Cooper: Floyd Cheney, where have you gone?

In November 1888 folks in Atlanta were saying, “Floyd Chaney, FFV, general freight and passenger agent of the Bowden Lithia Short Line, all around deadbeat, and lessee of the healing waters that gush from the bosom of the earth at Salt Springs, Georgia — Floyd Cheney, where have you gone?”
The paper here in Douglasville decided, “Wherever he may be, he must have twenty to thirty thousand dollars of somebody else’s money.”
Goodness! If that is not something to make me take notice and dig a bit further, I do not know what would.
Obviously, Floyd Cheney had something to do with the water company at Lithia Springs since it was previously known as Salt Springs. The initials “FFV” refer to the designation “First Families of Virginia” meaning your family has been “over here” a long time, and the Bowden Lithia Short Line refers to the narrow-gauge railroad that was built between the springs and the Sweetwater Park Hotel. The railroad often referred to as “the dummy line” ferried people back and forth and served as a mechanism to get shipments of the famous water to the depot.
Floyd Cheney is basically a new name to me regarding the development of the Sweetwater Park Hotel and the Piedmont Chautauqua. I have previously written about E.W. Marsh, S.M. Inman, J.A. Watson, and Henry W. Grady being the men who were at the forefront of Lithia Spring’s resort era. All these men were names in the news in the late 1880s. Like most successful gentlemen of their time, they had many business concerns and never put all their eggs in one basket, as the old saying goes. So, it makes sense that E.W. Marsh would place someone in control of developing the springs and getting the water to market.
According to newspaper accounts it was Floyd Cheney who erected the bottling works and pavilion at the springs and began the major operation of shipping the water to all parts of the country and even hints of Europe. He began a massive advertising campaign touting the lithia water stating you could purchase it in regular and carbonated form and reminded folks it was a medicinal item as well as mixer with wines and liquor.
Cheney arrived in Atlanta in 1887 described as a stranger, a man “well advanced in years and was a man of fine appearance and good address”. He had a “full beard, as white as the driven snow, and a fine head of hair of the same hue…”.
He brought letters of introduction to Mr. Marsh and other notable businessmen in Atlanta. “The letters were given by New Yorkers of standing and character, and in a short time Cheney was acquainted with many of Atlanta’s most prominent citizens and with every one of them he had created a most favorable impression” as a man “open to any legitimate scheme in which there was a chance to make a penny.”
Floyd Cheney took over bottling and selling the water with Marsh granting him the exclusive rights. “Bottles were purchased, labels were printed, machinery was put in and the bottling of the water was begun.
To his credit Cheney was the one who first secured an Atlanta office for the Bowden Lithia Water business obtaining space on the Republic Block on Pryor Street. The Republic Block was an exclusive and sought-after address at that time located on Pryor Street between Decatur Street and Railroad Avenue (now Wall Street). The block’s name derived from the Republic Insurance Company of Chicago which was a tenant along with the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and a variety of merchants.
Cheney managed to snap up one of the prized storefronts looking out on the Kimball House, a busy hotel at that time. “On the window Cheney had a handsome sign painted and in the window, he had a display of bottled water. Then behind the counter he had a small fountain from which the water was supplied by the drink while upon the counter he kept a showcase stored with cigars. The place was attractive and those who wanted the water dropped nickels, dimes and other coins in Chaney’s till.”
Most of Floyd Cheney’s time was spent at the springs though he traveled back and forth to Atlanta often. “He always appeared to have plenty of money and during the spring of 1888 built what was described as a “beautiful cottage near the spring” that cost at least six thousand dollars.
The cottage was constructed piece by piece as he suggested, and for a few months bills were promptly paid. Within five months the house of cards Cheney built began to tumble when he left town in September 1888 stating he was “going to New York to place the Bowden Lithia bonds on the market”. Cheney was to return October 1st, but that date was changed to the 5th, then the 10th, and finally stretched to October 20th.
Cheney arrived in Atlanta “in style” checking into the Kimball House with no excuse as to his delay in returning, however he confined himself to his room and would not see anyone except a doctor. He was seen briefly the next day around the hotel and that night paid his bill and left.
It was only then that the truth regarding Floyd Cheney came to light. He had agreed to pay $6,000 per year to bottle the Bowden Lithia Water, but through October 1888 he only remitted $500. He had not paid his rent on the building space in Atlanta nor the fancy sign he had painted on the window. The contractor who had built the cottage at the springs had not been paid, and apparently, he had gained the confidence and money from an Atlanta “lady of means” securing a loan from her for “$15,000 on his promise of an investment which was sure to bring twelve% interest.”
Of course, the investment ever materialized, and the loan was never repaid.
Yes, Floyd Cheney skipped town. Many thought he headed towards Chicago, and a few months later in January 1889 an Atlanta man ran across Floyd Cheney there, but amnesia had befallen the shyster. He did not seem to remember any of his Atlanta or Salt Springs connections.
It was said that it was apparent Floyd Cheney (if that was his real name) had no intention of ever returning to Georgia, and from what I can see, he never did.
