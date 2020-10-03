The date was March 27, 1917, and the air was heavy with the threat of war. In fact, the United States would be at war with Germany and its allies in just twenty days.
Two trains with 14 cars each pulled into Fort Macpherson, a few miles outside Atlanta. Though the trains had travelled in secrecy, somehow the news had gotten out, and a large crowd of spectators had gathered.
A group of Marines left the train along with members of the 17th U.S. Infantry, but the crowd was not there to cheer the American soldiers.
The crowd had hung around all day because they were interested in the German sailors rumored to be on the train, and they were not disappointed.
Yes, the Germans were prisoners — alien detainees of the United States.
Wait.
If the United States had not yet declared war, how could German prisoners arrive at Fort McPherson?
World War I began on July 28, 1914, but the United States had tried to look the other way. In fact, President Wilson won his second term in office using the campaign slogan, “He kept us out of war!”
The Germans had a nasty habit of patrolling the high seas, boarding any ships they wished to loot, and sinking them when necessary. Civilian casualties often occurred. Americans were outraged when 128 U.S. citizens lost their lives when a German U-boat attacked the RMS Lusitania and sank her.
President Wilson once again pleaded with Germany to refrain from attacking passenger liners, and they complied for time, but by January 1917 attacks against civilian vessels resumed. The United States retaliated by detaining German ships when they visited American ports for fuel and other supplies.
The sailors who arrived at Fort McPherson were alien detainees but would soon be classified as prisoners of war. The Zimmerman Telegram had hit the front page of newspapers on the first of March informing Americans that Mexico was willing to help the Germans in return for regaining the Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona territories.
The United States declared war against Germany and its allies on April 6, 1917.
By May 1917, Dr. T.R. Whitley was interested in having the German prisoners put to work on the public highways and had conferred with several members of Congress. Whitley was a former mayor of Douglasville and had served in both houses of the state legislature. Whitley argued there were more than enough Germans at Fort McPherson to build the military road between Atlanta and the military range at Waco and beyond to the maneuvering grounds at Anniston.
It made sense. Whitley was heavily involved in the Good Roads Association and was instrumental in getting the proposed highway through Douglas County. Since he was announcing a bid for Congress, he was anxious to get the work started, but even in 1917, road projects could become mired in governmental bureaucracy and red tape.
It seems that during their confinement at Fort McPherson, German prisoners worked on roads around Atlanta including Piedmont Avenue and straightened and paved Old Sandtown Road. They even helped to build a pool at Grant Park, but another year would roll by before there was a mention of German prisoners working on Bankhead Highway, the main artery between Atlanta and Douglasville, at that time.
In April 1918 it was announced the State Highway Commission had taken the matter up with the Federal government, and plans were completed to put all German prisoners to work on the public roads most needed for military purposes. Dr. Whitley was put off for sixty days. The prisoners were currently busy working on the military road from Decatur to Camp Gordon in Chamblee.
In May 1918 Douglasville officials received a letter from the state highway department advising money had finally been appropriated for the stretch of Bankhead Highway through Douglas County. An engineer with the engineering firm of Johnston and Morgan would contact A.S. Gresham, Chairman of Douglas County’s Board of Commissioners within a few days.
World War I would thankfully end six months later November 11, 1918. Unfortunately, during that period I have found no evidence that the work on our stretch of Bankhead Highway began, or that Dr. T.R. Whitley got his wish and saw German prisoners working on Douglas County roads.
In fact, the next mention regarding work on the highway came six months after the war ended. A short blurb in the Douglas County Sentinel dated April 4, 1919 stated, “We are informed that work will begin on Bankhead Highway on April 15th. This should prove a red-letter day for the good roads movement in Douglas County.”
It would appear the slow movement of government and road construction/improvement is nothing new.
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in January 2016. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
