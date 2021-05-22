Lay’s Potato Chips were a constant staple at my parent’s house along with milk, bread, and toilet paper. A handful of Lay’s along with a small glass bottle of Coca-Cola were my go-to snack after school. The advertising campaign for Lay’s during the 1970s was a series of commercials starring Bert Lahr who portrayed the Lion in “The Wizard of Oz.” Each Lay’s commercial placed Lahr in various situations testing himself against Lay’s sales pitch, “Bet you can’t eat just one Lay’s potato chip!” Lahr always lost the bet, and so did I.
Did you know the company that birthed Lay’s Potato Chips began in Atlanta? It was due to one gentleman named Herman Warden Lay (1909-1982). Herman Lay began his life in sales as early as eleven years old when he was living in Greenville, North Carolina. He set up a stand in his parent’s front yard and sold single bottles of Pepsi-Cola for a nickel each which was five cents cheaper than the concession stand at the busy baseball field down the street. Business was so good he soon hired a few friends to work the stand. Herman began another stream of income for himself when he bought a bike with the Pepsi profits using it for a newspaper route. I am guessing there was not much animosity between Herman and folks at the ball field because he later became their number one peanut salesman.
After high school Herman attended Furman University but did not graduate. He also tried his hand at various careers across the country including harvesting wheat in the Midwest, a stint as a lumberjack in Washington state, and he tried his hand in sales at Sunshine Biscuits and International Harvester where his father was a salesman.
During this period of “finding himself,” Lay and a friend invested $100 in ice cream to sell along the parade route during the 1928 Democratic Convention in Houston, Texas. Unfortunately, the parade route was changed at the last minute. Herman and his partner were left with lots of melting ice cream and their investment and hopes for profits were lost.
With no other options Herman began applying for various jobs including a sales route with Charles O. Barrett who owned Barrett Food Products Company located on Marietta Street in Atlanta that sold peanut candy and potato chips. The company had several plants across the southeast and needed a route salesman to handle the Memphis area. It was not the position Herman wanted, but he took it.
Within a year a distributorship position opened at Barrett’s Nashville location. Herman accepted the job. Using the strategy of placing potato chips in each location that would accept them including non-grocery locations such as offices and funeral homes, he soon had 25 men working for him. Business was so great within Herman’s territory Barrett had to build a warehouse so Herman’s salesmen could fill their orders a bit faster.
Following Charles Barrett’s death Herman took a chance in 1938 and borrowed over half of the $60,000 needed to buy a large portion of the Barrett business including the Atlanta and Memphis plant. Later, he would also add the Jacksonville plant to his new business — H.W. Lay & Company — with its Atlanta manufacturing plant at 173 Boulevard, N.E.
By June 1955 H.W. Lay & Company broke ground for a new plant initially covering 140,000 square feet along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard with a gold-plated shovel. This would remain the company’s Atlanta plant for the next 30 years until Lay’s Georgia operations included a second factory at Perry, Georgia. In 1999, the Chamblee plant would close its doors forever and all operations in Georgia were moved to Perry.
Over the years thousands of Atlanta schoolchildren would tour the Boulevard and Chamblee plants. The Lay’s Potato Chip plant was always a field trip destination for Atlanta-area school children along with the museum with the two-headed calf at the Georgia Capitol building, milking Rosebud the cow at Mathis Dairies, and touring the Coca-Cola bottling plant in downtown Atlanta.
In a 1969 “Nation’s Business” article, Herman Lay stated, “We set out with one objective in mind, to become national in operations, distributing, advertising, and in marketing.” One of the strategies to meet this goal was to buy up competitors including Halter’s Pretzels of Canton, Ohio and Red Dot Snacks of Madison, Wisconsin.
Another strategy Herman Lay employed was to partner with other snack food companies to grow the business. In 1945 Herman entered into an agreement with Harold Lilly who owned Capitol-Frito out of Bethesda, Maryland giving Lay exclusive rights to distribute and manufacture Frito corn chips across the southeast. If you are a 1970s kid like me, you remember that Frito Bandito eraser was a prized commodity for most school children in those days!
For the next few years, the partnership with Capitol-Frito remained, but in 1962, Lay and Lilly went a step further and merged the two businesses to form the Frito-Lay Company. Fritos corn chips and Cheetos were both nationally distributed snacks by this time, and by 1965, Lay’s potato chips also went national, appearing on every grocery shelf in the United States.
1965 was also the year the Frito-Lay Company and the Pepsi-Cola Company merged to form PepsiCo, Inc. resulting in a combined yearly sales total of $400 million. As of 2012, 22 of Pepsico’s brands generated retail sales of more than $1 billion, and the company’s products were distributed across more than 200 countries.
I do believe Herman Lay would approve.
