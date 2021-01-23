On the evening of December 29, 1874 there was good deal activity going on in the quiet little village of Douglasville. Folks had assembled at the courthouse to nominate a ticket for the town’s municipal government, and excitement was high for the upcoming election.
Someone walking down the street noticed some strange noises coming from the direction of the jail and rushed to the courthouse to notify Deputy M.C. Jones who then notified Deputy H.M. Martin, who had been preparing to go on duty as guard at the jail.
It was never mentioned exactly how many prisoners the jail held that night, but one report says at least six had escaped. Among the prisoners the jail was the hosting were three prisoners from Campbell County which included Isaac Waters accused of raping and then beating a ten-year-old girl to death, Henry Waters accused of killing someone near the Red Oak community along the Atlanta and West Point Railroad, and Milt Brazell being held on charges of forgery. George Jackson accused of arson and Clark Trimble being held for larceny were both Douglas County prisoners.
Deputies Jones and Martin rushed over to the jail, and upon arriving they found that the knocking noise was indeed coming from the jail’s interior.
They entered, and Deputy Martin raised his lantern and discovered the inmates had broken through all the inside doors and had nearly gotten the outside door open. Deputy Jones rushed back to the courthouse for reinforcements.
While Jones was gone, one of the inmates, Isaac Waters, began striking at Deputy Martin with a three-foot iron bar that had been used to fasten down the trap door of what incident reports describe as the “dungeon.” Another mention of this incident led me to believe there were two cells above, and a trap door led to at least one cell below which was called the “dungeon.”
Martin ordered Waters to stop and directed all the prisoners to return to their cells. Deputy Martin had little room to dodge the blows as he was standing on a small platform twelve feet off the ground. Waters continued striking at the deputy, so Martin had little choice but to draw his weapon and fire through the opening above the door where the prisoner had torn off the case of the door frame. Martin fired three times and had burned Water’s face with the powder from his gun before the prisoner decided to stop.
An inspection was made. It appeared the prisoners who had been in the upper cells had used a candle and a common table knife in making a hole in the floor which was fourteen inches thick so that the smallest prisoner, a man named Gilbert, could manage to get through and escape. It was reported Gilbert went to the nearby blacksmith shop, broke into it, and took some items so the shackles could be cut off the escaping men.
A posse of men formed which included the deputies as well as H.J.
James, James Freeman, John McKelvey, and a small boy, fourteen or fifteen years old. At one point the men got involved in a shootout with an unknown party or parties who came close to the jail and fired their gun into the jail yard. Deputy Martin and the posse pursued the unidentified person or persons but failed to capture them. By February none of the escaped prisoners had been located, and it was thought they were making their way to Alabama.
One question that I have regarding this jail break in 1874 has to do with the man who was serving as Douglas County’s sheriff at the time — Evan Riley Whitley. There was no mention of him at all in any of the reports, but I’m assuming he was at the political meeting at the courthouse the evening of the jail break.
The information provided with this jailbreak provides some clues and confirms others for me regarding the earliest structures which served as the Douglas County jail. We know that the legislation passed to create Douglas County in 1870 instructed county commissioners to sell town lots and use the money to construct a courthouse and a jail. At some early point, a temporary wooden structure was built on Broad Street to serve as the courthouse. It would have been located where the old 1956 courthouse stands today. This wooden structure is where citizens would have been gathered for the political meeting when the jailbreak occurred.
The jailbreak attempt confirms that the jail and courthouse did not occupy the same space, but I am still in a quandary as to where the jail was in the downtown area in 1874. I have theories, but no real confirmations.
To date I have seen no photos of what served as the Douglas County jail prior to the 1890s, and I am a bit fuzzy in my research regarding how many jails existed prior to the jail/sheriff’s home that was built on Church Street during Sheriff Aderhold’s term who served from 1891 to 1892. The home/jail was still being used through the early 1960s. It was located where the covered parking garage stands today.
I do know that this jailbreak in 1874 was not the last one, and in 1883 the Grand Jury determined the structure that was serving for the jail at that time was “unsafe, unhealthy, and inconvenient.” They recommended the property be sold and build another jail “where the jailer could reside within” probably to cut down on the threat of more jailbreaks.
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in November 2018. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.