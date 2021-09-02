Let’s say you wanted to build a golf course. How would you go about it?
Today’s business mindset would call for feasibility studies to assess your location as well as the market. You might want to have an environmental impact assessment done, too.
You would need to begin the lengthy process to obtain all the correct permits from the local government. Then you would need to choose a designer for the course and wait on them to decide the best layout for the greens which would depend on the lay of the land.
During actual construction you would be writing all sorts of checks for the earthwork, the irrigation, the grass, the landscaping, and don’t forget the maintenance equipment.
Experts estimate it can cost between two and three million dollars to build an adequate golf course.
In 1933, John Braden Suggs built a golf course in Lithia Springs using an old mule named Jack pulling a drag pan. Occasionally, he had five local teenage boys who would lend a hand.
He did a pretty good job with it because the course was still used into the 1970s.
Johnny Suggs wasn’t a golf course designer. He was a baseball player from Lincoln, Alabama who played a little college ball before he served his country during World War I.
After the war Suggs played with the Atlanta Crackers as a left-handed pitcher. At that time the Crackers played at Spiller Field named for the Crackers owner, Rell J. Spiller which was located directly across the Ponce de Leon Avenue from the Sears store in Atlanta. Johnny Suggs would play for the team from 1919 to 1922. His best year was 1921 when he pitched a no-hitter against Memphis.
Spiller’s daughter, Marguerite worked for her father handling concessions at the ballpark. On one particularly warm summer day she hopped up on an ice cream freezer to cool off. Johnny Suggs saw her there and remarked, “Wow, any woman that hot, I gotta marry!”
…and he did.
Soon after he married the boss’s daughter Suggs was loaned out to the New York Yankees and went through their spring training in 1923. He made a mighty fine impression. Babe Ruth complained he couldn’t hit Suggs’ pitches during practice.
Unfortunately, Suggs was sent back to Atlanta as the Yankees found themselves with two left-handed pitchers. They opted to keep Herb Pennock and sent Suggs back to Atlanta with a promise that he might get on the Yankee team for 1923.
It was not to be, however. Marguerite was pregnant and Johnny Suggs accepted the practical solution. He hung up his baseball jersey and went to work for his father-in-law running the ball park.
In 1932, Spiller sold the Atlanta Crackers and the ball field to the Coca-Cola company. Due to the Depression, he lost other business concerns and other properties, but managed to hang on to a little plot of land in Lithia Springs which included the once famous springs that had made the town a resort destination from the 1890s through the early 1900s.
Johnny Suggs and his father-in-law started a bottling business at the springs using the name Fountain of Youth Bottling Company. They would continue to distribute the water through 1946 and began marketing a new product in a green bottle called Spax, a brand of lemon-lime-lithia carbonated water.
Johnny also began building the golf course. He designed the course around the ancient rocks at the springs. The fifth tee was close to the iconic Frog Rock and an outhouse was eventually built on the 7th hole for those times a player couldn’t make it back to the clubhouse.
The nine-hole course covering 6,000 yards opened in 1933. It cost a quarter to play nine holes. Another quarter and another trip around the same nine could get you eighteen. On the weekend the cost increased to seventy-five cents. An extra quarter would get you a caddie.
Fairways were cut by a mower drawn by Jack, the mule. Suggs used a push mower on the greens. Over time he became known as an authority on golf course maintenance. In fact, twenty years after he had built the course Johnny Suggs was asked to return to Lithia Springs to whip the course into shape for new owners.
The Suggs lived right by the first tee while Rell Spiller and his wife lived close by.
Over time Suggs took the original building where the lithia water had been bottled and converted it into a clubhouse. He included a dance floor and juke box. It became a hangout for local kids on Friday nights.
Marguerite managed the pro shop as well as a restaurant that was on site. A man named Travis did the cooking.
In 1937, four years into operating the golf course a lady by the name of Martha Daniel was driving through Lithia Springs and decided to check the golf course out. She was the current reigning state golf champion of Georgia. Martha noticed a young girl playing on the course and made an inquiry.
“Oh, that’s my daughter, Louise. She’s fourteen,” Johnny stated.
Martha was amazed and told Johnny how impressed she was with Louise. She encouraged Johnny to enter his daughter in the upcoming state championship at Druid Hills in Atlanta.
Louise Suggs was entered into the tournament, and the rest of the story is golfing history. Over her career Louise Suggs racked up win after win from the 1940s through the 1960s including 58 professional tournaments, including 11 majors. From 1950 to 1960 she was only once out of the top 3 in the season-ending money list.
In 1950, she was one of the co-founders of the Ladies Professional Golfers Association, and
In February 2015 she became one of the first female members of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
…and to think it all started with a mule named Jack and a drag pan.
