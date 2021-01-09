Cooper: Little Osgood Roberts made good

I am rather fond of all the images I included in my book “Douglasville”, but some stand out to me more than others and encourage me to exercise my research skills.
For example, on page 98 of my book is a picture of the W.T. Roberts family on their front porch — the same porch we walk across today when we visit the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County on Campbellton Street.
W.T. Roberts built the home in 1901. He was one of the first attorneys in Douglasville and served a term as mayor, too.
I was looking at the family picture the other day and wondered about the youngest child, Osgood Roberts. What happened to him? How did life treat him? The picture in my book shows him standing in between his mother and father, a cute little boy who was born in 1903 in Douglasville.
For the first 10 to 11 years of his life Osgood lived in Douglasville attending Douglasville College, the private school that sat approximately where the Douglas County Fire Department sits on Church Street today.
Later, it would be the same spot where Douglasville Grammar school sat.
In 1914, Osgood was whisked away to Washington, D.C. along with the rest of his family when his father accepted a position with the Federal Trade Commission. Osgood finished high school in Washington, D.C. and then studied journalism at George Washington University. He took jobs with a few big-name newspapers before taking the position with “The Washington Daily News” as the Capitol Hill reporter.
Osgood had an uncanny knack for being able to remember names and faces. This helped him land a job with the Mayflower Hotel in 1939 where he eventually became their public relations director. The Mayflower is traditionally known as the second-best address in our nation’s capital because of the people who have come and gone there — presidents, royalty, and other dignitaries.
In 1942, Osgood Roberts enlisted in the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander. His first position was to serve as an aide for Admiral William Brent Young, the Navy paymaster general.
Lt. Commander Roberts’ second post was overseas where he served as a naval aide to Air Force General Carl A. (Tooey) Spaatz. By 1943, Spaatz was the commander of the American Air Forces in the Mediterranean theater.
Spaatz wanted to do something to improve morale. It was strongly believed at the time that soldiers could not spend more than 30 days in combat on the front lines without losing their fighting abilities.
Spaatz recognized two or three men on his staff including Osgood Roberts who had great people skills as well as hotel experience and put them in charge of developing a few rest and relaxation camps.
They started with a closed hotel and a few villas somewhere along the coast of Italy. One article I reviewed stated it took a month to bring the idea to life and put the plan into action. Spaatz told the men he wanted the rest and relaxation camps to be the equivalent of luxury hotels during peace time — music, dancing, and meals prepared by expert chefs. The point of the whole thing was to prevent nervous breakdowns in the field, and it ended up “justifying the expense a hundred times over.”
By 1944, Osgood Roberts was in control of a string of ten hotels and fifty villas along the Italian coast that served the American military.
The facilities were described as “deluxe leave centers where men indiscriminately weary of the rain, mud, filth, and danger of war — men who had not slept between sheets for many months or tasted much of anything except ‘C’ rations — could know for a few days luxuries such as few of them have experienced before in their lives.”
Through I accessed several articles about the camps, the exact location of Osgood Roberts’ camp was never mentioned, but several were along the Almalfi Coast. There was a camp at Rome, and on the island of Capri. The island had been used as a rest and relaxation camp by the Germans. The Americans continued to use the camp sending military personnel there after they had completed ten missions.
Following the war Osgood reentered civilian life by working for the Department of Defense as a director of information from 1947-54. He passed in 1958 and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
I would say little Osgood Roberts led quite a life from the time he stood on that porch in Douglasville, wouldn’t you?
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in April 2015. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
