Back in 2015 I posted the photo on the left at my Facebook page “Every Now and Then” — the page I use to post images and links regarding my Douglas and old Campbell County history research.
I had run across the image online at the Georgia archives site. I saved the picture and made a mental note to do some research later. Months went by before my thoughts returned to the image.
I decided to post it at the Facebook page in hopes someone could tell me more.
I knew the gentleman seated was Douglasville’s mayor in 1955, W.S. “Doc” O’Neal, but I was not sure about the others.
Folks were quick to tell me they thought the gentleman standing behind Mayor O’Neal was Alpha “Sonny” Fowler which certainly makes sense since the signs on each side of the group refer to the Southeastern Film Festival. Fowler owned the Alpha Theater which today is home to a portion of Douglasville’s City Hall.
Of course, I wanted to know more.
I did a little digging and found several pictures like the one with Mayor O’Neal and Mr. Fowler. Each image featured beautiful women, but a different mayor was in each picture.
It has taken me several more months, but I’ve finally gotten the rest of the story through some breadcrumbs K.B. Fincher, beloved Douglas County citizen and longtime manager of the Lithia Springs Drive-In, left behind in various interviews.
The Southeastern Movie Festival was held in 1955 from May 16 to June 16 in the states of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Georgia festival was held in Atlanta with several different events across the city.
The festival was designed to stimulate box office attendance across the three states by promoting events with the slogan, “Nothing Beats the Movies!”
Some 700 exhibitors were registered for the convention along with mayors from 50 Georgia cities, newspapermen, film personalities, and Georgia government officials.
“The Atlanta Journal-Constitution” magazine for May 15th that year featured a story showing a movie industry timeline from the early 1950s and proclaimed, “something wonderful has happened to the movies”.
All of the major motion picture distributors furnished extra prints of outstanding films during the festival to show in Georgia’s movie theaters including “The Sea Chase”, “Daddy Long Legs”, “Eternal Sea”, “Far Horizons”, and “Son of Sinbad”.
“The Sea Chase” starring John Wayne and Lana Turner ended up opening in over 300 theaters across the South during the festival.
The kick-off lunch was held at the Ansley Hotel. Theater owners or managers such as Fowler and Fincher had tables at the event. They were encouraged to invite dignitaries from their town with a promise from the festival planners there would be Hollywood celebrities spread out among the tables.
I am assuming Mayor O’Neal sat at Sonny Fowler’s table while K.B. Fincher hosted Austell’s mayor, G.L. Strickler. Rosa Smith, editor of the “Sweetwater News Enterprise” was also a guest at Fincher’s table.
You can see Fincher, Strickler, and Smith (seated left) in the second picture I have shared here, but who are those other people?
The blonde woman standing on the right is a beauty queen by the name of Jean Conner who Fincher remembered as one of the most beautiful women he had ever seen…and the tall handsome man standing along with K.B. Fincher?
Why that is none other than James Arness — Sheriff Matt Dillion of “Gunsmoke” fame! He was also one of the stars of “The Sea Chase” I mentioned above.
The folks sitting at Fincher’s table had no clue what “Gunsmoke” was since the show was only in the fourth week of its first season.
Arness told the group that he thought the show would be a real winner. That is an understatement since it actually lasted for 20 seasons finally ending in 1975.
Fincher remembered the experience stating, “It was a day we would all cherish but there was no way we could know that the by-chance meeting with James Arness would become a bigger and bigger event as the years passed…as Arness became a household hero throughout America and in many foreign countries.
I will admit that some local mayors and businessmen attending a luncheon in Atlanta and having their pictures made with a few celebrities is not exactly historic news, but Fincher’s comment above got me to thinking about our day to day lives and how the little daily events add up to bigger events — how a chance meeting may seem like an ordinary event, but as time goes on can become more and more important.
It is just one of the things I find so fascinating about history!
