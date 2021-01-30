Cooper: Mrs. Sullivan's big dance

In my quest to discover some of Atlanta’s firsts I came upon the true tale of Mrs. Mulligan’s big dance that was held at some point in 1839 or 1840 and is often referred to as Atlanta’s first recorded society event.
The earliest re-telling of the story comes from “Cousin John” J. Thrasher when he was interviewed by “The Atlanta Constitution” in 1897. “Cousin John” first came to the patch of forest that would one day become Atlanta in 1839 to build what was called the Monroe Embankment.
The Monroe Railroad needed an embankment constructed that would eventually be used to carry its track across the low ground between the eventual location of Terminal Station (where the Richard B. Russell Federal building is located today) and its proposed junction with the Western & Atlantic Railroad at what would become Foundry Street. The Monroe Railroad was then being built.
Around the time Thrasher bid on the embankment project the tracks had reached Griffin, Georgia. Thrasher bid $25,000 to complete the embankment project, and it would take two years to complete.
John J. Thrasher was a native of Newton County and his nickname, “Cousin John,” soon came along because he seemed to be related to everyone in the state of Georgia. Historian Dr. Robert J. Massey (1828-1915) who is buried in Douglasville’s City Cemetery, once wrote, “…Known from the Potomac to the Rio Grande and from bleeding Kansas to the Everglades of Florida as ‘Cousin John’ [who] got his name because either he or his …wife…were related to more people than anybody it seemed in the state of Georgia. ‘Cousin John’ was very kind, very congenial and very confiding. He called everybody cousin, fearing that he might unintentionally slight or offend some of his kinsmen. He had so many kinspeople, to be on the safe side, he “cousined” all of them.
Many of us know that one of the early names for Atlanta was Terminus referring to the endpoint for the Western & Atlantic Railroad, but when Thrasher arrived to complete the Monroe Embankment, he and his construction crew referred to the location as “The Terminus.” Over the years the word “the” eventually disappeared. Back then The Terminus consisted of Thrasher and his crew who were living in hastily built structures near the terminus or endpoint for the Western & Atlantic Railroad. Until 1842 these railroad shacks were also known as Thrasherville after “Cousin John,” and it is often referred to by historians as the spot where the city of Atlanta began. The location is on Marietta Street at the Georgia State Bar building where a state historical marker stands.
In 1897, “Cousin John” told the reporters, “I was building the Monroe embankment. My foreman was a man named Mulligan. You might suspect from his name that he was Irish. He was a good workman. I got him from the State road because he had had experience with railroad work, and I needed such a man to look after my laborers. Mulligan was a married man, and so were others of my laborers.... These shacks were rude cabins from roughly sawed timber. All of them had dirt floors. There was not a plank among them all.”
The railroad workers were grateful to have roofs over their heads, but Mrs. Mulligan refused to move into her cabin unless she had planks for a real floor. She argued she was a foreman’s wife. She should be entitled to a real floor.
Thrasher realized that if Mrs. Mulligan did not move into the cabin her husband would refuse to do the same, and Thrasher would lose his foreman. A load or two of puncheon, heavy slab timbers with one smoothed side, was ordered from Collier’s Mill and delivered to the little settlement of railroad shacks so a floor could be installed in the Mulligan cabin. Mr. Mulligan thought the new floor would suit his wife, and she soon joined him at The Terminus.
No sooner was Mrs. Mulligan installed in her new home than she announced that she would give a ball inviting all of Thrasher’s crew and their wives.
Mrs. Mulligan’s ball is remembered to be Atlanta’s first “society” event.
Thrasher remembered it was a “swell affair,” and danced the first set with his hostess saying, “I had on a pair of rough high-topped boots, but that gave Mrs. Mulligan no concern. She said that it did not matter at all. We circled around a few times, and the heel of one of my boots caught in the floor, and the heel came off. I finished the dance in a hippity-hop sort of fashion, but, as they say now-a-days, everything went then. It was a crème de la crème affair, and the function established Mrs. Mulligan as the leader of the four hundred. She was quite a fine-looking woman of strong physique, and if anybody had questioned her leadership, she could have established her claim to the championship as well as to the leadership.”
The next day after Mrs. Mulligan’s big dance a group of men visited Thrasher saying their wives were quite envious and were demanding plank floors for their cabins. Thrasher recalled that every man threatened to quit work if they did not get a plank floor like Mrs. Mulligan.
It seems that not only was Mrs. Mulligan Atlanta’s first hostess, but she was also the soon-to-be city’s first trend setter!
This is the first of a new series of Atlanta focused columns Lisa will be sharing once a month. Lisa is the administrator of the Facebook group “You’ve lived in ATL a long time if you remember…” which has approximately 65,000 members and focuses on memories of Atlanta’s past. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.