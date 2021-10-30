Every morning my husband and I go through the ritual of asking each other about our plans for the day. This past Wednesday I answered by saying, “I’m going to research my column.”
My husband then asked about my topic and my research location.
I answered, “The Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority.”
It is not the answer anyone would expect. So, I was not surprised when my husband acted shocked. There was a long pause before he said, “What’s your topic again? The history of the…?
I followed up by telling him part of my focus would be Native American archeology.
My husband shrugged his shoulders saying, “I don’t get the connection.” He leaned over to kiss me goodbye and said, “I can’t wait to see the finished product.”
We are fortunate here in Douglas County because we have a few places we can go to learn more about our history. The Douglas County Museum of History and Art at the old courthouse on Broad Street, the lower floor of the Douglas County Courthouse on Hospital Drive, the Interpretive Center at Sweetwater Creek State Park, and just a little over the county line we can find the Pine Mountain Gold Museum where exhibits can be found explaining local history.
Most people do not even consider the water and sewer authority when thinking about a history display, and although it is not a large exhibit, I would venture to say it is one of our most important since it provides details regarding our earliest inhabitants.
Back when the Dog River Reservoir was in the preliminary stages, the archeology firm of Brockington and Associates was hired to survey the property that would eventually be underwater. All projects like this must be surveyed in order to comply with the Federal Archaeological Resources Protection Act in order to make sure no significant historical resources are covered up and/or destroyed.
An astounding fifteen sites were discovered along the Dog River Valley with the three most significant ones chosen for excavation.
At the site labeled 9DO34 various stone tools from the Archaic Period (2,000 B.C.) were found. The most important find was a central hearth from the Woodland Period (300 A.D.) that included the remains of woven mats and corn cob and kernel fragments. A little higher in the dig pottery pieces with pinched rims like a pie crust were found. This type of pottery rim is typical of the Mississippian Period (1,500 A.D.).
Site 9DO34 was located on a small bluff overlooking the Dog River, and like the first site, items from all three prehistoric time periods were found. One interesting find was a large circular stain in the dirt which hints to a structure’s outline. Reddish clay daub was also found which was applied to walls as a plaster.
Two homes were uncovered at site 9DO45. One of them was a round house 18 feet in diameter. Both structures are typical of the late Mississippian Period. The most interesting items were in the level just above where ceramics containing bush marks were found. The brush marks are similar in style to pottery made by the Creek Indians from the 1600s and 1700s. Other items found included an iron nail and fragments of British-made Pearlware which clearly indicate the site was re-occupied by Creek Indians during the European Contact Period.
All the items uncovered during the excavation were analyzed and turned over to the University of Georgia so that the collection can be cared for properly. The Dog River discoveries are important because the information gathered can be used by archaeologists to continue to explore detailed research questions and to check new theories.
The discoveries at these sites are also important because it proves Native Americans not only moved and lived along larger rivers like the Chattahoochee, but they were on the smaller streams in greater numbers than previously thought.
I commend the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority on the exhibit as well as the booklet that is available upon request that provides some very detailed information. Personally, as an educator I would hope that every Douglas County teacher who teaches any standards involving Native Americans includes these local finds in their lessons. Students love to connect their classroom studies to the real world especially when the connection involves history.
The next time you drop by the water department to pay your bill please take a few minutes, park your car, and go into the lobby area to view the exhibit. Also, please make sure you visit the Douglas County Museum of Art and History to see the special “Indigenous” exhibit on view now through Dec. 18, 2021 featuring the artwork of artist Nikki Davison and sponsored by the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority.
A few copies of the booklet I mentioned above regarding the Dog River archaeology finds are also available at the museum while the Native American exhibit is on view. All you need to do is ask one of the museum docents for a copy.
A part of this column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in October 2015.
