Cooper: Ray Eberle — Swing-era crooner

Thirty-plus years ago when my husband and I moved to Douglasville one of the attractions was the fact we would be minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport close to where my husband’s company, a freight brokerage, is located. Over the years I have found others who live in Douglas County because they have easy access to the airport including some of our nationally famous citizens who often fly in and out of the area.
In 1977, Ray Eberle moved from Florida to the southern end of Chapel Hill Road because he needed to be closer to the airport. No, Eberle was not a freight broker like my husband nor did he own a business. Eberle made a living with his voice during an era known as “the big band era.” Living in the southern end of Douglas County gave Eberle some convenience in traveling to engagements in the Midwest and the West Coast.
Ray Eberle was born in Mechanicville, New York in 1919. His early life was much like many other young men during those years in a small town, and he once remarked that his story of fame and fortune was hard to believe if you saw it as a movie, but it’s all true.
In 1936, Eberle’s older brother Bob, talked his father into driving him to North Adams, Massachusetts, where the Dorsey brothers, Jimmy and Tommy, were playing a one-night stand. Bob had no formal training and little experience, but that did not stop him from begging the Dorsey brothers to let him sing a number with the band. Once they heard him, Bob Eberle was signed on the spot.
In 1938, Ray Eberle was just 17 and still in high school. He went to the Terrace Room of the Hotel New Yorker in New York City to hear his brother sing with the Dorsey band. Eberle walked past a table where Glenn Miller was seated with Jimmy Dorsey’s manager. Miller thought he was seeing double until Jimmy Dorsey told him the man was Ray Eberle, Bob’s kid brother.
Miller’s first question was, “Can he sing?” It was decided the next day in a rehearsal that the younger Eberle could sing, and when Eberle called home to ask his father if he could drop out of school and go on the road for $35 a week, the reply was, “It’s your life, son.” From that moment a dizzying round of one-night engagements playing hotels and supper clubs, rehearsing, riding buses and trains, cutting records and doing the Chesterfield radio show five nights a week began. Eberle’s high-pitched voice and penchant for romantic ballads scored an immediate hit with the American and international public. Two of his most famous songs are “At Last” and “Moonlight Cocktail.”
Then the United States was dragged into World War II. Glenn Miller was drafted in 1942 and travelled around entertaining Allied forces until he was tragically killed in 1944 when his plane disappeared over the English Channel. Ray Eberle finished out the war serving in the infantry.
After the war, Eberle sang with the Tex Beneke Band touring all over the world, worked in Hollywood as both an actor and musician in B movies such as “Sun Valley Serenade” and “Orchestra Wives,” and toured with his own band, the Ray Eberle Orchestra.
Through the 1950s and on into the 1970s Eberle played the Sahara and the Desert Inn in Las Vegas, Disneyland, and Century Plaza in Madison Square Garden, and appeared on television with Perry Como, Merv Griffin, Johnny Carson, and Steve Allen.
At the end of August 1979, Ray Eberle died at the young age of sixty. Friends and family were shocked. Eberle’s widow and his second wife, Joanne Genthon Eberle, was quoted later saying he had been doing so much better since recovering from a previous heart attack and had plans to perform if the public seemed interested. It was said that during the last five years of his life he had performed with more enthusiasm than ever before. His brother, Bob Eberle, stated, “For a time it was like a labor. Then it became a labor of love.”
Ray Eberle is just one of several Douglas County citizens who over the last several years have been inducted into the Douglas County Hall of Fame by the Douglas County History and Tourism Commission. The Hall of Fame exhibit is maintained by the Douglas County Museum of History and Art and presents information, photos and artifacts belonging to the inductees as part of the permanent exhibit. Hall of Fame members must have lived in Douglas County and achieved recognition on a national level. Go online and check out some of the YouTube videos of Ray Eberle. You will be glad you did!
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in May 2018. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
