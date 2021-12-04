Rell Jackson Spiller began his life in business as a travelling salesman for the Franklin Caro Gum Company of Richmond, Virginia traveling all over South Georgia, Florida, and Atlanta. He sold various products for the company between 1902 and 1919 using over-the-top promotions, stunts, and local newspaper advertisements. In 1914 one stunt involved wrapping 300,000 sample packages of gum in Shriner souvenir wrappers at the exact time Atlanta was hosting a huge Shriner convention.
Yes, Spiller was always a believer in making a show, so it was no surprise that most of his Atlanta stunts and exhibitions involved the city’s popular baseball team at that time, the Atlanta Crackers, a Southern Association team, that played at Ponce de Leon ballpark which was located across the street from the old Sears building.
It’s also no surprise that by 1918, Spiller owned the concession rights at the ballpark which included refreshments, seat cushions and other souvenir items eventually turning it into a half million-dollar business. By 1919 Spiller was a small stockholder in the Crackers organization, and by 1921 he owned the baseball franchise outright when most of the stock passed into Spiller’s hands leaving several of the other minor stockholders out in the cold.
Soon after Spiller became the baseball team’s owner the old wooden grandstands and other buildings at the ballpark burned down on Sept. 7, 1923, but by the next year Spiller spent the necessary money and built Atlanta one of the most modern baseball fields in the minor leagues complete with concrete bleachers. From that time until Spiller sold the franchise, the ballpark was known as Spiller Field (from 1924-32), but locals still called it “Poncey.” Spiller’s ownership of the Atlanta Crackers is also remembered as a period of high player salaries with little work required. During the 1930 baseball season the team’s monthly payroll was $12,825. Considering the time, it was quite pricey, and it’s not surprising some critics say Spiller spent himself right out of baseball.
By January 1932 Spiller had retired from baseball and focused on other businesses including the springs at Lithia Springs. Also living at Lithia Springs was Spiller’s daughter who had married Johnny Suggs, a former Atlanta Cracker who after being loaned out to the New York Yankees in 1923 had retired to help Spiller with the water business.
Besides selling the lithia water under the business name Fountain of Youth, Inc. they attempted to market a drink named SPAX — a mixture of lemon, lime, and lithia water. Suggs built a nine-hole golf course on the property using nothing, but an old mule named Jack pulling a drag pan that officially opened May 12, 1933. It was a popular addition to the property which still attracted many folks from the surrounding area for family reunions and other events.
Spiller — not content with simply retiring — continued to think up grand schemes and stunts. His most ambitious work involved the ancient granite rock east of Atlanta — Stone Mountain. In June 1935 it was announced Spiller had signed a lease for the granite mountain with the Venable family heirs who owned the property at the time. Spiller had been negotiating with the Venables for over ten years to build a road that would wind around the mountain and lead to a large casino on the summit. One half mile of the road would be carved from the rock face of the mountain starting on the west side of the slope and curve around the mountain ending at the casino with a 12% grade. A little over two acres to provide for parking would be leveled out on the mountain top. During the time the casino and road were being discussed work on the carving had stalled for various reasons.
Spiller’s project met opposition almost the minute it was announced with a barrage of protests. Many like Dr. Richard W. Smith, Georgia’s official geologist at the time said Spiller’s project would “mar the beauty of the mountain” but since the mountain was private property “the owners could do as they pleased.” Dr. Poole Maynard, an Atlanta doctor and authority on the history of Stone Mountain was the leader of the fight against Spiller’s project. Also opposed were Warner Hall, president of the Appalachian Trail Club and his father J.A. Hall, the editor of the “DeKalb News Era.” Many of these same people had also been opposed to the carving on the face of the mountain advising it would destroy what nature had created.
I’m not certain on the exact reason why the casino and road project were scrapped, but after the initial outcry the project was no longer mentioned. Spiller went on to invent a pillow he tried to sell, talked of running the 9-hole golf course at John A. White Park off Cascade Avenue S.W., and considered running for governor in 1938.
In June 1938 Spiller was busy following his granddaughter, Louise Suggs, around the golf course at Druid Hills Country Club during her first appearance in a women’s tournament. Louise had learned the game of golf at the nine-hole course at Lithia Springs, and at the time of the Druid Hills match she was just 14 years old. It was reported Spiller was all smiles. He would support her and follow her career for the remainder of his life.
Spiller died in 1946 after suffering a heart issue on the golf course at Lithia Springs. He is buried at Westview Cemetery. Lithia water would continue to be distributed by the Fountain of Youth company through 1946. Johnny Suggs (1896-77) would continue to run the Lithia Springs golf course for a while before moving on to Carrollton where he was the golf pro at Sunset Hills Country Club through 1952. He returned to the Lithia Springs course in the mid-1950s leasing the course from its new owners. Louise Suggs (1923-2015) would go on to become a golfing legend winning many titles and serving as one of the founding members of the Ladies Professional Golf Association.
