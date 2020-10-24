Cooper: Remembering Dr. E.H. Glentworth

The French military man known as Marie-Joseph Paul Yves Roch Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette (1757-1834) often referred to more simply in the United States as Lafayette, became an admirer of the American colonists as they began to seek independence from the British.
In fact, he was such an admirer, Lafayette came to the colonies and took part in Revolutionary War battles. During the Battle of Brandywine on September 11, 1777, Lafayette was shot in the leg but managed to assist in rallying troops, allowing for a more orderly retreat. The wound was initially dressed on the field before LaFayette was taken by water to Philadelphia where Dr. George Glentworth extracted the musket ball at the Indian Tavern on Third Street.
Leading up to the American Revolution, Dr. Glentworth had been active with many of the men who fought British “taxation without representation.” He was one of the signers of the Non-Importation Agreement of 1765 which was one of the patriot responses to the notorious Stamp Act.
Dr. Glentworth’s son, Dr. Plunkett Fleeson Glentworth, was personal physician to President George Washington during his time at the President’s House in Philadelphia located on High/Market Street (1790 to 1797), and in correspondence, Washington refers to Dr. P.F. Glentworth as his “esteemed friend” and “no nobler man nor [skillful] physician ever lived.”
Another patriot who is integral to American colonial history is Captain Richard Budden, a Philadelphia merchant engaged in foreign commerce. It was Budden who was responsible for bringing the chimes for Philadelphia’s Christ Church bell tower in 1764 on his ship “Myrtilla,” the first such chimes brought to the American colonies. Budden brought the chimes from Britain at no charge to the church. In return the congregation was so thankful they passed a resolution declaring that at the death of Captain Budden or any of his descendants the bells of the church would be tolled free of charge. During the Revolution, Budden’s son, James Budden, was the founding member of Philadelphia’s Light Horse Troop which was present at the Battle of Trenton and formed part of the guard for General George Washington when he was at Trenton.
The Glentworth and Budden families contributed to American colonial history and independence, but they share something else, too — Dr. Edward Hopkinson Glentworth. He was the grandson to George and son to Plunkett Glentworth and great-grandson to Richard and grandson to James Budden.
Dr. Edward Hopkinson Glentworth was born in Philadelphia in 1806. Like his father, he attended the University of Pennsylvania and obtained his medical degree in 1830. Soon after he made his way to old Campbell County where he resided for the next sixteen years. If you are a regular reader of this column or my books you know that Douglas County was once part of old Campbell County.
My research indicates that if Dr. E.H. Glentworth was not the first medical doctor in these parts, he had to be one of the first. I am not sure why a man of twenty-four from such a prominent Pennsylvania family would strike out on his own and come South, but he certainly was not alone. Both John H. Coryell and Ephraim Pray, early settlers to old Campbell County, came from New Jersey and Maine respectively to embark on the pioneer life here in the “wilds” of Georgia as early as the late 1820s.
During his time living here Dr. E.H. Glentworth enjoyed a high personal and professional reputation evidenced by the fact Joseph and Emma Coryell, residents in the Sandtown district of old Campbell County, named their second son in honor of the doctor, who more than likely delivered the child. Unfortunately, I discovered that piece of information in the obituary of the child who passed before he was two years old.
Dr. E.H. Glentworth also became incredibly involved in Campbell County political matters. He never ran for office but became quite involved in the early political parties in this area in the 1840s taking part in political meetings and representing the county as a delegate to political conventions in Milledgeville. Much can be learned from the minutes of these meetings which were published in the major papers of Georgia.
As early as 1836, Dr. Glentworth escorted Alexander Stephens to Campbellton to address folks at the Campbell County Courthouse during his first run for public office. Stephens refers to their journey in an 1884 speech he gave while on the stump to become Governor of Georgia.
Stephens relates he and Glentworth stopped on the way to Campbellton by a tree that in 1836 would be the future spot of Atlanta’s Kimball House Hotel bounded by part of Peachtree Street, Decatur Street, Pryor Street, and Wall Street, a block now occupied by a multi-story parking garage. In 1836, this site was a wilderness.
Dr. Glentworth left Campbell County at some point in 1850 to live in New York City, passing away just a few years later in 1858. His body was carried to Philadelphia to be interred in the family burial ground. Though he was buried at St. Paul’s Church, the congregation at Christ Church remembered their vow to toll the bells for Captain Budden’s descendants and the chimes were rung during the funeral for Captain Budden’s grandson. Dr. Glentworth’s obituary states “no more fitting honor could have been rendered for someone who had in life kept a pure and perfect faith, and dying, left no spot upon his name.”
